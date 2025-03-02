Van drivers refuse to give way & repeatedly cut each other off on PIE, end up crashing

Van drivers crash after refusing to give way on PIE, netizens blame ego

A dramatic road rage incident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) ended in disaster when two van drivers refused to give way, ultimately crashing into each other.

Dashcam footage of the reckless showdown, which allegedly took place on 1 March at 1.30pm along the PIE towards the Central Expressway (CTE), has since gone viral, with netizens slamming the drivers for their “ego battle”.

Van drivers race to merge, refuse to back down

The video begins with a grey van and a white Toyota van side by side as the two-lane road merges into one.

At first, the grey van pulled ahead, attempting to secure the front spot.

However, the white van refused to yield, accelerating aggressively to overtake its rival.

What followed was a tense sequence of reckless driving, with both vans racing forward, engines roaring and exhaust fumes spewing as they fought to claim the lead position.

The Toyota got ahead first, but the grey van continued attempting to squeeze to the front.

Desperate overtake ends in collision

Soon after, the grey van managed to move in front of the white Toyota, which braked to avoid a collision.

However, the Toyota driver saw open space ahead and drove onto the road shoulder to overtake. The grey van even appeared to attempt to cut it off.

After managing to ‘block’ the white van, the grey van seemingly slowed down.

As a result, the white van close behind immediately rear-ended it, causing both vehicles to stop.

Ironically, as the vans sat damaged, other vehicles smoothly passed them, taking the positions they had fought so hard to maintain.

Netizens call out drivers for ‘petty’ behavior

Social media users were quick to mock the incident, with one calling it a classic case of “two egos clashing”. urging traffic police to take action.

Another netizen pointed out the absurdity of the fight, noting that the drivers risked everything just to be a single car-length ahead.

A third user sarcastically remarked that while the drivers might be crying over the accident, their insurance companies and repair workshops were likely celebrating the payday.

