Van & Mercedes drive side-by-side on AYE lane to fight for position, netizens call them childish

Van & Mercedes fight for AYE lane position, both called out for ego issues

On Saturday (7 Sep), a dashcam footage of a van and a Mercedes fighting for space on the same Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) lane was posted on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV.

The incident reportedly took place on 5 Sep at 4pm, right before the Clementi Avenue 6 exit.

The van and car were both squeezed side-by-side into the leftmost lane of the AYE, refusing to give up their spot. They were so close to each other that the slightest change in direction would have resulted in a collision.

As the Mercedes slowed down momentarily, the white van took the opportunity to seize centre position in the lane.

However, the car wasn’t so easily outdone. Its driver accelerated immediately to squeeze back in, so dangerously that both vehicles simultaneously swerved to avoid a collision.

Notably, the middle lane of the AYE was empty and available to drive on.

Despite the near-miss, the vehicles went right back into fighting for position on the leftmost lane as if it were the most valuable thing in the world.

As the road took a left turn, the white van drifted off from the lane onto the road shoulder, as if looking to overtake the vehicles ahead on the left.

The Mercedes then took the opportunity to successfully take centre position. The van was forced to brake and take the spot behind the car.

Van gives up and accelerates ahead

Afterwards, the white van switched lanes to the right, and the car promptly began butting into the other lane as well to restart the ‘competition’.

Despite the apparent challenge, the van relented and accelerated down the middle lane of the AYE instead, leaving the Mercedes in its hard-fought position.

The car then promptly abandoned the ‘valuable’ spot and chased after the van.

Ahead, the van moved back into the leftmost lane to exit the AYE onto Clementi Avenue 6. It is unclear whether the car also intended to take the exit as well since chasing the van put it out of position for the turn.

Netizens say both drivers are arrogant and childish

Online netizens were alarmed at such a reckless ‘contest’ between two vehicles.

One netizen blasted the two of them for having an ego and being arrogant. They pointed out that neither thought about the safety of the other and questioned what if there had been children aboard one of the vehicles.

“Please think twice,” the commenter warned.

Another netizen echoed the same sentiment, writing that they were “childish”.

One commenter wrote that the Mercedes ‘won’ because the driver had money and wasn’t afraid to cause a collision but the van driver had to answer to their boss.

However, a separate user argued that the van was victorious in the lane position battle as it exited on Clementi Avenue 6 as intended first.

Another netizen joked that the video actually demonstrated the high-level driving skills of Singapore’s motorists, being able to fit two cars in one lane.

Also read: BMW driver confronts car that tailed him along Oxley Road, netizens speculate who’s to blame

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.