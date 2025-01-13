Van lane-splits on congested Woodlands Checkpoint Viaduct, blocks motorcyclists

Van lane-splits between cars at congested Woodlands Checkpoint Viaduct on 11 Jan

A Malaysia-registered van took a bold route in an attempt to bypass heavy traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint Viaduct on Saturday (11 Jan).

The video, which was allegedly filmed at 6.49pm that evening, showed the van manoeuvring between long rows of cars, lane-splitting like a motorcycle.

‘Bodoh!’: Motorcyclists react to van’s actions

The van’s attempt to navigate the traffic was met with loud, continuous horn blaring, either from the van itself or the motorcycle filming the scene.

At one point, the van came to a halt, unable to squeeze through the tight gap between the vehicles.

This caused it to block the lane-splitting motorcycles behind it, leading to frustration among riders.

A motorcyclist, visibly unamused, drove up alongside the van’s left window and gestured at the driver.

In response, the driver motioned for the motorcyclist to go ahead.

Annoyed, several motorcyclists then rode around the van, hurling insults as they passed.

“Bodoh (stupid)!” was among the words shouted at the driver.

Netizens criticise reckless driving

The vehicle in question reportedly also had outstanding traffic fines in Singapore, sparking further criticism online.

Many netizens questioned how such a reckless driver, with a history of previous offences, was still permitted to drive in Singapore.

On a lighter note, one commenter admired the driver’s ability to navigate through traffic.

They joked that the driver could reach Tan Tock Seng Hospital from anywhere in Singapore in under 20 minutes with his lane-cutting skills.

The user then suggested the driver should serve jail time for dangerous driving before being hired to train ambulance drivers.

