Vape Products Worth S$17K Found In Choa Chu Kang Flat, 36-Year-Old Man Nabbed

Over 1,000 Pieces Of Vape Products Found In Choa Chu Kang Flat During HSA Raid

Unfortunately, vaping is gaining traction as a trend among young people in Singapore.

To the end, the authorities are stepping up enforcement operations on those who sell vapes, or e-vaporisers.

A recent raid uncovered S$17,000 worth of vape products in a flat in Choa Chu Kang.

A 36-year-old man was nabbed during the raid.

HSA receives tip-off on alleged sale of vapes

In a press release on Saturday (16 Dec), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said they received a tip-off that vapes were being sold in Choa Chu Kang.

Specifically, they were allegedly being sold in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7.

After conducting a series of surveillance activities, the HSA raided a residence in the area on Tuesday (12 Dec).

Numerous vape products found in Choa Chu Kang home

The search resulted in an astonishing find — more than 1,000 pieces of vapes and related components.

The items had an estimated street value of over S$17,000, HSA said.

All the prohibited products were seized.

36-year-old man nabbed

During the raid, a 36-year-old man who lived in the residences was nabbed.

He is suspected of selling vapes via Telegram.

The man is now assisting HSA in their investigations.

HSA reminds public that selling vapes is illegal

HSA reminded the public that it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale vapes and their components, under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

Those convicted of doing so the first time stand to be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders face up to 12 months in prison and/or a fine of up to S$20,000.

Possession, use and purchase of vapes is also illegal, and offenders may get a maximum fine of S$2,000.

If found, prohibited items will be seized and confiscated.

HSA “will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions” on such illegal activities, they said.

Over 700 vapes found in Toa Payoh on 27 Nov

The raid on 12 Dec is sadly not the first time an alleged vape seller has been caught red-handed.

On 27 Nov, an 18-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly trying to sell an e-vaporiser to a 13-year-old at a Toa Payoh playground.

Upon searching his home, over 700 vapes and related components worth S$15,400 were found.

At ZoukOut 2023 on 2 and 3 Dec, 176 people were caught with vapes on their person. They will be fined for their offences.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority.