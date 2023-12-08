176 People Caught Possessing Vapes At Zoukout 2023, Face Fines Of Up To S$2,000

HSA Catches 176 Offenders Possessing Vapes At ZoukOut 2023

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) caught 176 offenders possessing e-vaporisers, or vapes, at ZoukOut 2023 last weekend.

It said that it seized and confiscated the vape devices and would issue fines to the offenders.

Anyone found possessing, using, or purchasing vapes faces a fine of up to S$2,000.

176 offenders aged 18 to 51 found possessing vapes at ZoukOut 2023

In a press release issued on Friday (8 Dec), the HSA said it conducted an enforcement operation at ZoukOut 2023 on 2 and 3 Dec.

At the rave music festival, which took place at Siloso Beach in Sentosa, the HSA found 176 people possessing vape devices.

They were between the ages of 18 to 51.

The HSA subsequently seized and confiscated the banned devices.

Vape possession comes with maximum fine of S$2,000

The HSA added that the offenders will be fined for their offences.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, anyone found possessing, using, or purchasing vapes faces a maximum fine of S$2,000.

Those found peddling the banned product face stiffer punishments.

First-time offenders face a jail sentence of up to six months, a fine not exceeding S$10,000, or both.

These punishments will be doubled for second or subsequent offences.

Members of the public can learn more about the harmful effects of vaping here.

Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority.