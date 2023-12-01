Teen Arrested For Selling E-Vaporiser At Toa Payoh Playground, Had Over 700 Vapes At Home

HSA Catches 18-Year-Old Selling Vape At Toa Payoh Playground, Finds S$15K Worth At Home

When looking for places to deal illegal items in secret, you probably wouldn’t consider a playground.

However, that is exactly where the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) caught someone selling vapes.

On 27 Nov, HSA personnel nabbed an 18-year-old trying to sell an e-vaporiser at a Toa Payoh playground.

They later searched his home and found over 700 vapes and related components worth S$15,400.

HSA warned that vapes are illegal and that they will take strict action against those caught importing or selling them.

HSA arrests man selling vapes at Toa Payoh playground

In a press release, HSA said that they received an anonymous tip-off about someone selling vapes.

On 27 Nov, they caught the alleged 18-year-old offender at an HDB playground in Toa Payoh.

He was attempting to sell an e-vaporiser to a 13-year-old boy.

HSA then searched the offender’s Toa Payoh residence and discovered a large collection of over 700 vapes and related components.

The various vapes came stored in many boxes and were worth an estimated total of S$15,400.

HSA also found the illegal items packed into various cupboards and drawers.

The offender is currently assisting HSA with investigations.

HSA warns of actions against those selling vapes

HSA reminded the public that the importation, distribution or sale of vapes and vape components is illegal in Singapore.

They warned that they “will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions” on such offenders.

For example, a man selling vapes at West Mall was fined S$13,700.

If convicted, the offender can be sentenced to up to six months’ jail, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The sentence is doubled for subsequent offences.

HSA added that the possession, use, or purchase of vapes is also illegal, with a fine of up to S$2,000.

More information is available on the HSA website.

An anti-vape campaign in MacPherson is giving S$30 vouchers to youths who hand in their vapes.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority.