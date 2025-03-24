Over S$200K of vapes seized from Sungei Kadut warehouse & lorry at Tuas Checkpoint in 2 days

More than S$200K of vapes seized by HSA on 28 Feb & 1 March

In two separate cases, the authorities seized e-vaporisers, or vapes, worth a total of S$200,000 that were set to be sold in Singapore.

They were found in a Sungei Kadut warehouse and a lorry at the Tuas Checkpoint, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a joint press release on Monday (24 March).

5,000 vapes seized at Sungei Kadut warehouse

The first seizure took place on 28 Feb, when a large number of vapes was discovered at a warehouse in Sungei Kadut.

After investigations, HSA found that the shipment comprised 25 cartons.

It amounted to about 5,000 e-vaporisers, with a value of approximately S$110,000.

2 men who came to collect vapes arrested

Two men aged 32 and 31 were arrested on the same day as a result of an HSA operation.

They had come to collect the vapes.

The duo are currently assisting with investigations, HSA said.

4,800 vapes seized from lorry at Tuas Checkpoint

The second seizure took place on 1 March at the Tuas Checkpoint, when the ICA conducted enhanced checks on a lorry entering Singapore.

The officers uncovered about 4,800 e-vaporisers hidden among the cargo in the lorry.

Their estimated value is S$105,000.

Lorry driver assisting investigations

After the case was referred to HSA, the 24-year-old male lorry driver is now assisting HSA investigations.

HSA warned transport companies and drivers against bringing prohibited tobacco products into Singapore.

“Those who import these illegal products are liable to be prosecuted,” it said.

Vape offenders face jail & fine

In the statement, HSA and ICA warned the public and retailers that it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale vapes and their components.

First-time offenders convicted for doing so face up to six months’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Subsequent offenders are liable to be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$20,000.

Those with information on vape offences can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 from 9am to 5.30pm on weekdays.

Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority & Immigration & Checkpoints Authority.