15 fined in S’pore for posting vaping content on social media, over 6,800 listings removed

15 identified & fined for posting vaping content on social media from January 2024 to March 2025

As the crackdown on vaping continues in Singapore, online content has not been spared, with 15 people fined in Singapore for posting vaping content over social media.

In a joint press release on Friday (16 May), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said more than 6,800 vape-related listings have been removed.

Social media vaping content was in the form of photos & videos

The 15 people had posted photographs or videos of e-vaporisers, or vapes, on their social media accounts, MOH and HSA said.

This took place during a period of 15 months from January 2024 to March 2025.

10 of them had posted the content in the past two quarters (from October 2024 to March 2025).

All of them have been identified and fined.

More than double the number of vape-related listings removed

Online listings of vapes and related components are also being taken down, as part of HSA’s closer collaboration with local e-commerce and social media platforms.

More than 6,800 listings have so far been removed between January 2024 and March 2025.

This figure is more than double that of 2023, when 3,100 vape-related listings were taken down.

60 people prosecuted for selling vapes

In the same period, HSA seized more than S$41 million worth of vapes and components and conducted 50 successful raids against syndicates.

17,900 individuals were nabbed for possessing and using vapes, with the statement attributing this to the “stepped-up, multi-agency enforcement efforts”.

During this time, 60 people were prosecuted for selling vapes. They are aged between 17 and 43.

Two of them, Ivan Sin Poh Meng and Toh Wee Leong, were identified as “key persons” in a syndicate involving over S$5 million worth of vapes.

They were sentenced to 10 months in prison each, with Sin fined S$16,000 and Toh fined S$14,000, with MOH and HSA adding:

These were the highest sentences to date for the smuggling of e-vaporisers.

Separately, another key figure of a syndicate was nabbed in October 2024, with investigations ongoing. They are linked to a case of more than S$6.5 million worth of vapes.

27 prosecuted for failling to pay composition fines

27 more offenders were also prosecuted in court for failing to pay their composition fines.

They comprised 20 men and seven women between 20 and 46.

Offenders who failed to pay their fines in a timely manner were penalised with higher fines and/or prison sentences.

101 people caught with vapes at S’pore’s checkpoints

At Singapore’s land, sea and air checkpoints, more than 20,800 travellers were checked for vapes from January 2024 to March 2025.

This was the result of joint operations between HSA and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to deter and detect attempts to smuggle vapes into Singapore.

During these operations, 101 people were caught in possession of vapes.

ICA also nabbed 91 people attempting to smuggle vapes and referred them to HSA.

2,600 students referred to HSA for vaping

The authorities also stepped up anti-vaping preventive education in schools and institutes of higher learning.

About 2,600 students were referred to HSA for vaping from January 2024 to March 2025.

In that same period, almost 1,800 youths received smoking and vaping cessation counselling.

At the same time, almost 118,500 students were engaged through various activities to raise awareness about the harms of vaping.

Public reminded of vaping offences

MOH and HSA reminded the public that it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale vapes and their components.

Those caught vaping should also pay their fines before the due date of their notices or face harsher consequences if prosecuted in court.

Members of the public who have information on vape-related offences can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 during weekday office hours.

A summary of the results of the intensified enforcement action against vaping is as follows:

