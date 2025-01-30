2 vehicles plough repeatedly into crowd outside nightclub in KL, 2 people injured

2 vehicles reportedly plough into crowd three times outside KL nightclub

UPDATE (30 Jan, 12.02pm): Four men have been arrested over the incident, the police was quoted by The New Straits Times as saying.

The incident arose after an argument started between two groups that were partying at the nightclub, the police said, adding that they were still tracking other suspects involved.

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

Two vehicles repeatedly drove into a crowd of people outside a nightclub in Kuala Lumpur (KL), resulting in two people getting injured.

Footage of the shocking incident was posted by a netizen named Hazel Wan on Facebook on Wednesday (29 Jan) morning.

Vehicles ram crowd at least 3 times outside KL nightclub

In the clip, a crowd of people can be seen gathered on the edge of the sidewalk. Loud music can be heard from a club.

A white Toyota Hilux pickup truck, driving against the flow of traffic, then accelerated and swerved straight into the crowd, hitting at least one person before veering off to the left.

A gray Toyota Vios followed suit, hitting another person who was thrown in front of the car.

Some in the crowd rushed onto the road to assist those who were hit, but the two vehicles unexpectedly made a U-turn and returned, charging towards them again.

The Vios appears to hit a motorcycle during this attempt.

According to the New Straits Times, the two cars made a total of three attempts to ram into the crowd.

2 injured after eyewitness sees vehicles ram crowd outside KL nightclub

In a statement released over Facebook on Thursday (30 Jan), Brickfields police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said a report was made on the incident, which occurred on Wednesday (29 Jan) night.

A 24-year-old eyewitness had seen the two vehicles leaving a carpark and driving recklessly in front of Top Plus Club in the Malaysian capital.

They hit a group of men, with two people suffering injury.

“One victim had to be taken to hospital in an ambulance,” said the police chief.

Police investigating case under attempted murder

Despite the shocking footage, he added that none of the victims have lodged reports against the drivers.

Nonetheless, the police are investigating the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, and appealed to the public for information.

If convicted, the drivers face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison plus a fine.

They may also face life imprisonment or the death penalty should their actions cause injury.

