28-year-old M’sian motorcyclist dies in Tuas Second Link collision, 1 other rider injured: M’sian Police

Malaysian motorcyclist dies after collision with car at Tuas Second Link on 20 April

A Malaysian motorcyclist died after his motorcycle crashed into a stationary car due to congestion at the Tuas Second Link in the south direction yesterday (20 April).

The collision caused the motorcyclist to be flung onto the road, which led to his death, Malaysian police said.

Footage of the accident had been posted on social media.

In a statement on social media regarding the Second Link accident, acting Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief Superintendent Ibrahim Mat Som said that police received information about an accident involving three vehicles at around 8.50am on Saturday (20 April).

“Initial investigations found that the accident occurred when a Honda Civic that was moving slowly in the right lane stopped due to traffic congestion and was hit from behind by a Piaggio Vespa motorcycle,” TV3 reported him as saying.

“A few minutes later, a Ninja EX650 motorcycle came from the same direction and crashed into the back of the same car.

“The accident caused the motorcyclist to be thrown onto the road and he died at the scene of the accident,” Supt Ibrahim added.

According to the Superintendent, the dead motorcyclist was a 28-year-old Malaysian. The driver of the car, a 31-year-old who's also Malaysian, did not suffer any injuries. Meanwhile, the Piaggio Vespa rider sustained a leg injury. "Further investigations are still ongoing," Supt Ibrahim added. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987. It deals with causing death due to reckless and dangerous driving.