S’pore ONE Championship Fighter Victoria Lee Passes Away At 18, MMA Community Mourns

MMA Fighter Victoria Lee Passes Away In Hawaii On 26 Dec

On Sunday (8 Jan), it was announced that Singapore Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) ONE Championship atomweight fighter Victoria Lee passed away on 26 Dec 2022.

“She has gone too soon, and our family has been completely devastated since then,” said her sister Angela Lee on Instagram.

The 18-year-old’s death was publicly shared by a funeral home in Kaneohe, Hawaii, earlier on Friday (6 Jan).

News of Victoria’s passing has rocked the MMA community, and many have left messages of condolences on Angela’s post.

18-year-old Victoria Lee passed away on 26 Dec

In her Instagram post on Sunday (8 Jan), Angela Lee, a ONE Championship star, said, “On December 26, 2022, our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through.”

“It is incredibly difficult to say this… Our Victoria passed away,” she revealed.

Angela said she was gone too soon, and her passing has devastated their family, who will never again be the same.

She added that Victoria was “the best little sister, daughter, granddaughter, godmother, and auntie.”

On Friday (6 Jan), Valley of the Temples Memorial Park in Kaneohe announced the 18-year-old’s death. Her cause of death has not been made public.

Angela asked that the public give their family grace and respect during this challenging time.

She then urged everyone to check on their loved ones.

“Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know,” she said.

Thought to be one of the most promising MMA stars

Nicknamed “The Prodigy”, Victoria Lee, a ONE Championship atomweight fighter, was slated to compete in her fourth pro fight on 14 Jan in Bangkok.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Victoria was touted as one of the most promising MMA stars in the world.

She is the sister of reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee and ONE Welterweight World Champion Christian Lee.

Given Angela and Christian’s achievements and prestige, the Lee surname bears weight in the history of ONE. Victoria was pegged as the next sibling to follow their path.

She made her first professional MMA debut with the promotion in February 2021 when she defeated Thailand’s Sunisa Srisen.

Her second fight took place in July 2021, when she won China’s Wang Luping within four minutes.

In her third fight, the young fighter defeated Brazil’s Victoria Souz by first-round TKO, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

MMA community leaves messages of condolences

The rising 18-year-old star’s death sent shockwaves through the MMA community. Tributes and words of condolences soon poured in under Victoria’s Instagram post.

ONE Championship fighter Aung La Nsang expressed his shock at the loss and sent condolences to the Lee family.

Former ONE fighter Bi Nguyen said she was sorry for Angela’s loss.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitor Max Holloway also sent love to the family.

The Lee family will be holding a celebration of Victoria’s life on 22 Jan before her burial.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), they have also requested that any donations in her memory be made to Hawaii Food Bank.

Featured image adapted from South China Morning Post and @victorialee.mma on Instagram.