Vietnam Has A House Made Entirely Of Gold, Visitors Can Marvel At 3 Floors Of Resplendence

Man Opens House Of Gold In Can Tho City Of Vietnam

If you’re travelling to Vietnam, you might want to stop by the city of Can Tho, where this house made entirely of gold is located.

Built by a Vietnamese businessman, the house is gilded from head to toe and gives one the feel of living in a royal palace.

The fourth-largest city in the country, Can Tho is located around 165km southwest of Ho Chi Minh city.

House of gold opened by Can Tho businessman

Can Tho, located in the southern region of Vietnam, has been home to this gilded house since 2020, when business tycoon Nguyen Van Trung bought and refurbished it with sparkling walls, staircases, and even kitchens.

Even from the outside, there are numerous gold ornaments and statues welcoming visitors to the house with three floors.

Fans of gold will marvel at just how much resplendence can be contained in one location.

There are hundreds of furniture decorations for visitors to feast their eyes on.

Not only that, but the house doubles as a coffee shop with several rare plant species that were curated over years.

Visitors can relax outdoors with a coffee while savouring these unique plants, among which are a coconut tree with two ‘heads’ and an eleven-budded areca.

Nguyễn Thanh Thuận, the manager of Zone7 coffee shop, said hunting down these plants was a time-consuming process.

He even had to visit multiple times before he could secure them, but now he says they’re ‘priceless’.

Visit the place when you’re in Vietnam

Here’s how to get to the house of gold if you’re ever visiting Can Tho:

Address: 18 Road 6, Thoi Nhut 2 residential area, An Khanh Ward, Ninh Kieu district, Can Tho

Opening hours: 6am – 6pm daily

Number: +84913824742

