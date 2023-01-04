Vietnamese Boy Trapped In 35m Concrete Pillar Declared Dead, Rescuers Try To Recover Body

Vietnamese Boy Trapped In Concrete Pile Since 31 Dec Pronounced Dead

A 10-year-old boy who was trapped in a 35-metre deep concrete pile since 31 Dec 2022 has been declared dead, reports Reuters.

The announcement comes after rescuers spent nearly 100 hours trying to free Lý Hạo Nam.

Their relentless efforts eventually proved futile.

Authorities pronounce trapped Vietnamese boy dead

According to Viet Nam News, local authorities pronounced the young boy dead sometime this afternoon (4 Jan).

They arrived at the conclusion after “assessing the time and location of the accident, which likely caused the victim multiple injuries”. They also took into consideration the harsh conditions in the 35-metre-deep concrete pit.

Following this deduction, rescuers are now in search of Nam’s body instead of finding him alive.

Fell into hollow concrete pillar on 31 Dec

Sometime in the afternoon on 31 Dec 2022, Nam and three other children from his neighbourhood visited a bridge construction site to collect pieces of metal, notes VnExpress.

While walking, he fell down a concrete pillar measuring just 25cm across and ended up getting trapped.

Witnesses allegedly heard the young boy screaming for 10 minutes after falling in. However, rescuers didn’t hear anything since.

For the next few days, the authorities mobilised their forces and equipment to rescue the boy. They also tried to supply him with oxygen and water to sustain him.

Unfortunately, all their efforts, including various strategies to retrieve him, proved to be in vain.

Now, they will attempt to retrieve his body instead for his funeral. Viet Nam News states that the authorities had taken Nam’s father to the scene of the incident before pronouncing his son dead.

We sincerely hope that the final attempt to recover Nam will prove fruitful this time, to bring his family closure.

MS News extends our condolences to his loved ones.

