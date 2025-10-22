Vietnamese student in S’pore receives ‘rare’ full NUS bachelor’s & master’s degree scholarships

Vietnamese student secures full-ride scholarships at NUS

A 20-year-old student from central Vietnam has secured scholarships for both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

In what Vn Express described as a “rare feat”, Nguyen Hong Gia Nghi received a master’s scholarship that covers her tuition, accommodation, living expenses and even overseas exchanges.

“This joy is overwhelming,” said Nghi, a former student of Tran Hung Dao High School for the Gifted in Phan Thiet, Vietnam.

“Beyond boosting my confidence, the scholarship relieves my family of financial burden.”

Studied at SCGS and SAJC

In 2021, Ngi secured a secondary ASEAN scholarship that brought her to Singapore’s Chinese Girls’ School (SCGS), where she landed in the top 5% of her cohort.

She also participated and fared well at mathematics and physics competitions, at which she won gold and bronze, respectively.

After her education at SCGS, Nghi progressed to St Andrew’s Junior College (SAJC).

While there, she joined the Nanyang Research Programme — an outreach programme by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) that is offered to first-year junior college and year five students.

She ultimately produced a full research report and defended it before an academic panel, achieving a Gold Award for her efforts.

According to Vn Express, Nghi managed to score a distinction in H3 Physics at junior college, earning her future credit exemptions at NUS.

“That was the most stressful time. I slept less and ate faster to make time for everything,” she said.

Beyond academics, Nghi launched a peer tutoring initiative pairing senior students with juniors, which reportedly benefited more than 200 students.

Now pursuing materials science & engineering at NUS

In July 2025, Nghi officially began her bachelor’s degree in Materials Science and Engineering at NUS.

With her master’s scholarship already secured, she now aims to continue into a PhD programme.

“I know I’ll have to plan carefully and give my best effort during the four years of university,” she said.

Also read: SBS Transit Education Award helps poly student to finally own a laptop & focus on her studies

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.