SBS Transit Education Award helps poly student to finally own a laptop & focus on her studies

SBS Transit Education Award allows polytechnic student to afford her very first laptop

For a long time, 19-year-old Bernice Lee had been juggling her studies at Nanyang Polytechnic without a laptop of her own.

As a first-year social work student, she often relied on her sister’s old device to complete assignments.

However, that changed recently when she received the SBS Transit Education Award, which provided her with the means to buy her very first laptop, according to an SBS Transit Facebook post on 30 Sept.

Finally has a laptop of her own for studies

“I’m so happy to finally get my own laptop,” said Bernice, who added that the device will help her stay focused and motivated.

The award, which is given to children of SBS Transit’s employees, will also allow her to pursue passions beyond the classroom, such as photography and drumming.

The relief is especially significant for Bernice’s father, senior bus captain Lee Kian Boon, who has been the sole breadwinner of the family for 24 years.

Another recipient of the award was 13-year-old Aufa Adam, a Secondary 1 student at Greenridge Secondary School.

He shared that the award will go towards buying school essentials like assignment books, which will aid him as he works towards his dream of becoming an engineer.

“I want to be an engineer, and this award will help me take another step toward that goal,” said Aufa.

His father, Mohd Kairul, a Senior Customer Care Officer and father of four, also expressed his gratitude: “The award will allow us to focus on supporting his studies without any worries.”

Over 50 awards presented this year

Many netizens in the comments section shared the recipients’ joy and extended their congratulations.

A Facebook user also congratulated Bernice’s father, senior bus captain Mr Lee, on her achievement.

The SBS Transit Education Awards, which have been running since 1978, are granted to the children of employees who excel academically and in co-curricular activities.

Earlier in September, SBS Transit handed out more than 50 of these awards.

“The SBS Transit Education Awards have remained a proud reflection of our ongoing commitment to supporting the educational journeys of our employees’ children,” said the public transport operator.

