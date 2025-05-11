SBS Transit veteran juggles career & motherhood, raises 4 daughters while keeping buses running

SBS Transit v eteran j uggles c areer & m otherhood, raises four daughters

SBS Transit veteran Cindy Ng seems to be able to do it all as she juggles career and motherhood. The 53-year-old Assistant Interchange Supervisor (AIS) at SBS Transit has been with the company for 17 years, starting off as a Bus Captain before taking on her current role six years in.

SBS Transit staff juggles career and motherhood

But Ms Ng is more than just a dedicated employee — she’s the backbone of her family, having juggled a demanding job while raising four daughters.

In a heartfelt Facebook post on 11 May, SBS Transit celebrated Ms Ng’s inspiring journey, just in time for Mother’s Day.

As the main breadwinner of the household, she took on the bulk of responsibilities while her self-employed husband managed things at home.

Her days would start early with cooking meals for the entire day before heading off for her afternoon shift, only returning home late at night.

Thanks to her sheer grit and devotion, all four of her daughters — now aged between 29 and 36 — have completed their education and are chasing their own dreams.

Thankful for her job

“I’m very thankful for this job,” Ms Ng said. “It allowed me to support my family, buy us a nice home, put all four daughters through school, and even take them on trips every year.”

Despite the years of hard work, her motivation remains the same — to give her children the freedom to live their lives and “chase their own dreams.”

This Mother’s Day, SBS Transit shines the spotlight on Ms Ng and all mums who keep things running, both at home and at work.

“You’re the true engine behind our success!”

Also read: Filial son in Thailand pays off mum’s S$450K mortgage for Mother’s Day

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit on Facebook.