All In-Person Visits To Residential Care Homes Suspended For A Month

As Singapore continues the long, hard battle to contain the latest surge of infections, more people are testing Covid-19 positive every day.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has, unfortunately, detected a rise in cases among staff, clients, and residents of aged care facilities.

They will be prohibiting all in-person visits to these homes for a month as a precautionary measure.

No more in-person visits to residential care homes till 11 Oct

According to MOH’s press release on Sunday (12 Sep), there has been an uptick in Covid-19 cases in aged care facilities.

In the last 2 weeks, authorities identified 42 cases across 18 of these homes.

As the number of cases is projected to rise drastically in the next 2 weeks, MOH believes further action must be taken to protect the well-being of vulnerable seniors.

Hence, they will be suspending all in-person visits to residential care homes from 13 Sep-11 Oct.

Rolling out vaccine booster programme during this time

During the suspension period, MOH said caregivers could use the time to encourage more unvaccinated seniors to get their jabs.

Authorities can also implement the vaccine booster programme to maintain high protection levels against Covid-19. The programme is due to start on Tuesday (14 Sep).

Additionally, the testing regime for staff, clients and residents of aged care facilities will be strengthened. They will be subjected to regular Antigen Rapid Tests (ART) to ensure everyone’s safety.

Encourage your loved ones to get jabbed

MOH urges the families of unvaccinated seniors to support and encourage them to get their jabs.

Unvaccinated seniors are at risk of suffering severe illness if infected. Hence, they must receive their shots to ensure a high level of protection against the virus.

In the meantime, for the rest of us, let’s trudge on in the pandemic with a high sense of social responsibility.

This means keeping social gatherings to 1 a day, wearing a mask properly when you should, and maintaining good personal hygiene.

