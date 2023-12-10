Singer Vivian Hsu & S’porean Husband Divorce, Say They Couldn’t Overcome Their Differences

Singer Vivian Hsu & S’porean Husband Sean Lee Divorce, Say It’s ‘Most Appropriate’ Decision

Taiwanese singer/actress Vivian Hsu, known for her sexpot image and sultry vocals, was the dream of many teenage boys in the 1990s.

Unfortunately, she is now divorced from her husband, Singaporean Sean Lee, after nine years of marriage.

The couple said that they couldn’t overcome their differences.

Vivian Hsu & husband announce divorce on Instagram

The surprise announcement was posted in an Instagram story on Hsu’s account on Sunday (1o Dec).

The statement in Mandarin, which had both their names on it, said the former couple were “grateful” for their “dedication and growth” throughout their nine-year marriage.

However, despite trying their best, they were ultimately unable to overcome their differences.

Thus, they decided to amicably end their union “after careful consideration and communication”.

Though this decision was the “most difficult”, it was also the “most appropriate” for both of them.

Vivian Hsu & husband divorce due to long-distance relationship

While it may come as a shock to fans, this split was apparently some time coming, according to Taiwanese news outlet Mirror Media.

Mr Lee, who is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Marco Polo Marine, is based in Singapore.

Hsu, however, works mainly in Taiwan, so they were carrying on a long-distance relationship.

As neither party was reportedly willing to move to be with the other, and they had incompatible personalities, they decided to end the marriage.

The divorce was finalised in November, Mirror Media reported.

They have an eight-year-old son, Dalton, who will continue to study in Singapore.

Marriage faced some difficulties over the years

Hsu, 48, reportedly met Lee in 2013 while she was filming the movie “Sex Agogo”.

They were swiftly married in 2014 despite Mr Lee having two children from a previous marriage.

The marriage had its difficult moments, though, with Mr Lee rumoured to have run into financial difficulties two years later, according to 8days.sg.

In 2021, Hsu was implicated in the ugly break-up of singer Wang Lee Hom’s marriage when his ex-wife Lee Jinglei said Wang had had an affair with a married woman who had a child.

There were rumours that Hsu was that woman, reported 8World News. This led to Hsu’s agency stating that they would take legal action against rumours.

At the time, Mr Lee released a statement supporting his wife, saying he trusted her and calling for the allegations to stop.

On 6 Dec, Hsu posted a photo of her side view in front of a Christmas tree on Instagram, with the caption, “I’m not happy now”.

While it’s unclear whether that was related to her marriage, the divorce was announced four days later.

