Hugh Jackman Separates From Wife After 27 Years, Asks For Privacy During Divorce

Hugh Jackman Announces Divorce From Wife After 27 Years Of Marriage

One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, Hugh and Deborra-Lee Jackman, have announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage.

In a joint statement, they requested privacy to handle the transition in their personal lives.

Having wedded back in 1996, the couple have two children together.

Hugh Jackman reveals divorce in exclusive statement to People Magazine

According to People Magazine, Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee, shared their statement exclusively with the outlet on Friday (15 Sep).

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” they said.

Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

Stating that their family was their highest priority, the couple added that they would undertake the next chapter of their lives with “gratitude, love and kindness.”

While navigating the transition from marriage to separation, they requested for the public to respect their privacy.

The couple eventually concluded their statement by emphasising, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Married less than a year after meeting each other

Married for the past 27 years, Jackman and Deborra-Lee have two children, 23-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava.

The duo met on the set of Australian TV series “Corelli” in 1995, marrying each other less than a year after on 11 Apr 1996.

Speaking to People in 2017, Jackman described his first meeting with her as one he would never forget.

“Deb, she was a big star… I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car,” he said. “She turned around… took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you’.”

I remember thinking, “I like this girl.”

On their wedding anniversary in April this year, Jackman also posted a tribute to their marriage on Instagram.

“Together we have created a beautiful family,” he shared. “Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humour, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me.”

