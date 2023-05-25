VivoCity Changes Level 1 Layout & Revamps TANGS, Shoppers Can Access First Floor From B2

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

VivoCity Level 1 Has New Retail Zone After Reconfiguration

Many of us have probably stepped foot into VivoCity, with it being one of the largest shopping centres in Singapore.

Recently, however, one visitor could barely conceal his shock when he realised how much the mall has changed.

Based on his short TikTok clip, it appears as though a new section has opened up on the mall’s first floor.

As it turns out, the mall’s management announced the new retail zone earlier this week.

With the reconfiguration, shoppers can now transit to and from the mall’s Basement 2 with greater ease.

Shoppers confused by new VivoCity Level 1 layout

On 24 May, a TikTok user brought attention to the revamp through a short 20-second video.

According to the user, he hadn’t been to VivoCity in a while.

As though he was finding his bearings, he started by showing the familiar location of H&M near some escalators.

He then pointed out that shoppers will usually “walk this way”, while gesturing towards the main atrium.

In a plot twist, the OP then swivelled around to reveal a new ‘section’.

Apart from the appearance of new outlets such as Polo Ralph Lauren, TANGS appears to have been pushed into the furthest corner of the new retail section.

New layout meant to offer seamless experience

Responding to MS News’ queries, a spokesperson for MPACT Property Management said that the new zone at level 1 has been “carefully curated” to cater to shoppers.

The zone, which has been in the works since October last year, now boasts new stores such as Tiong Bahru Bakery and The Providore.

Meanwhile, crowd-favourite department store TANGS occupies a space beyond the new escalator lobby.

Most importantly though, shoppers on the basement 2 level can now directly access the mall’s first floor via two available escalator lobbies.

According to MPACT Property Management:

Shoppers who enter the mall via our B2 MRT entrance can now enjoy a seamless shopping experience traveling up via either of two available escalator lobbies to Level 1, flanked by retail and dining options along the way.

No doubt, this will ease the human traffic on the mall’s existing escalators.

If you’d like to check out the changes yourselves, here’s how to get to the mall:



VivoCity

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: HarbourFront Station

Enjoy a refreshed shopping experience at VivoCity

Those who have been to VivoCity during peak hours can relate to how congested the escalators can get from the basement levels.

Hence, this revamp comes as a relief to those who want to shop till they drop without having to fight with the crowd.

Kudos to the mall’s management for successfully pulling off the revamp.

To celebrate the opening, VivoCity will also be offering shoppers exclusive deals such as free gifts and TANGS vouchers from 26 May to 25 June.

Of course, this comes with a minimum spend and the usual terms and conditions. Those interested can visit the VivoCity website for more information.

Will you be visiting VivoCity soon to make full use of the deals? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image courtesy of MPACT Property Management.