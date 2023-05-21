TikTok CEO Plays Bumper Cars With Kids At VivoCity, Wears Uniqlo Tee Like A True S’porean

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi Plays With Kids At Bumper Cars In VivoCity

Earlier this year, TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi found himself in the spotlight — not just for standing up to the United States Congress, but for his good looks as well.

Now, it would seem that Mr Chew has become viral on his own app once again.

He was recently sighted at VivoCity, playing in the bumper cars area with his children.

TikTok CEO spotted in VivoCity

On 20 May, May Ng, also known as @mayng.co on TikTok, posted a nine-second clip of the sighting to the social media platform.

The video starts with Mr Chew sitting in a bumper car, while a mall employee straps his child into another car next to him.

In the next part of the video, he steers the car around the arena, while keeping a careful eye on his two children.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Ng shared that other parents in the area weren’t able to recognise him, as it was quite dark and crowded.

As she was standing near him, she greeted him with a “hi” which he responded to with a smile.

Unfortunately, they were unable to have a longer conversation, as they were busy with their children while waiting in queue for the bumper cars.

Netizens urge public to respect privacy

The video has since gone viral, with over 133,000 views at the time of writing.

One user praised Mr Chew for sporting the classic Uniqlo shirt and shorts combo — proof that he’s a true Singaporean.

After all, such a fit is all too common in the streets of our city.

Yet others praised him for exhibiting the qualities of being a good father and looking after his children so carefully.

There were those who raised their concerns about the family potentially having their time together interrupted as a result of the video becoming viral.

They urged netizens to respect the family’s privacy, and let them enjoy their time together.

Even the TikTok CEO needs family time

As the current CEO of TikTok and a Singaporean who’s made his mark globally, Mr Chew is most definitely a point of pride for Singapore right now.

With the amount of coverage he’s received over the past year, it can be hard to fathom him as yet another family man who wants to be around his children.

Perhaps the least we can do right now, then, is allow him his much-needed privacy amongst the bumper cars of VivoCity.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @mayng.co on TikTok.