Volcano in Philippines erupts second time in a week, sending ash 2.5km high

Volcano eruption in Philippines sends ash 2.5km into air

Mount Kanlaon in the Philippines reportedly erupted on Thursday (26 Feb) night, sending plumes of ash 2.5km into the air.

The volcano, located in the town of La Castellana, Negros Occidental, is one of 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines.

Second eruption in just over a week

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the eruption occurred at 7.04pm.

It lasted approximately two minutes, based on seismic and infrasound records.

This marks the second such eruption in just over a week, following a similar event on 19 Feb.

Phivolcs detailed the eruption’s characteristics, including an ash plume that rose 2.5km above the crater before drifting southwest.

The government agency added: “Incandescent ballistics were observed raining down around the crater while Pyroclastic Density Currents (PDCs) descended the eastern and southeastern slopes, reaching within two kilometres of the summit crater.”

Nearby areas experience heavy ashfall as a result

At around 8.30pm, several areas near the volcano were experiencing heavy ashfall.

The agency also confirmed that the volcanic avalanche from the upper slopes sparked forest fires in La Castellana, Negros Occidental.

Residents in nearby areas reported hearing a loud explosion and feeling slight ground tremors, reports the Inquirer.

Authorities currently monitoring the parameters over the next 24 hours

Phivolcs has issued a warning of potential ashfall and pyroclastic flows that could impact nearby communities. Phivolcs volcanologist Mari Andylene Quintia described the event as a “moderately explosive eruption”.

State geologists are currently monitoring the parameters to determine if the volcano’s alert status, currently at Level 2, needs to be raised.

Also read: Semeru volcano erupts near Bali, triggers Indonesia’s highest alert & evacuation of over 1,000 residents



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @pnagovph on X.