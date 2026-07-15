Volunteer police officer in M’sia dies after motorcycle crashes into car allegedly running red light

Volunteer police officer in Malaysia dies after motorcycle crashes into car allegedly running red light

A 48-year-old volunteer police officer in Malaysia died after his motorcycle collided with a car that allegedly ran a red light while making a right turn.

The accident occurred at about 8.30am on Tuesday (14 July) at a traffic-light junction near Bandar Seri Cendana in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

Car allegedly ran red light while turning right

The victim, identified as Wan Mohd Shamsury Wan Samsudin, was riding a high-powered motorcycle straight through the junction when a red car turned right across his path.

According to The Star, the car was driven by a woman in her 20s and was believed to have failed to stop at a red light before making the turn.

Unable to avoid it, the victim crashed into the vehicle’s left side.

CCTV footage circulating on social media appeared to show the motorcycle travelling straight before colliding with the turning car.

The impact sent the motorcycle into the car’s front passenger area and caused the vehicle to overturn onto its roof, while the victim was thrown onto the road.

The driver, who was reportedly left badly shaken, was taken to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital for treatment.

Victim’s body taken for post-mortem examination

Firefighters, medical personnel, and police officers rushed to the scene after receiving a report.

They carried out rescue operations and helped manage traffic around the junction.

Medical personnel examined the victim and confirmed that he had died at the scene.

His body was subsequently taken to the mortuary at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police appeal for footage of accident

Kuala Muda district police chief Assistant Commissioner Hanyan Ramlan said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987, which covers causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

The vehicles involved were also towed to the police station for further examination.

Police have appealed for road users with dashboard camera footage or other recordings of the accident to come forward and assist with investigations.

CCTV footage from a nearby residential area has also reportedly been handed to the authorities.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Residents previously raised concerns about junction

Residents said the junction had previously experienced several cable thefts, which caused its traffic lights and street lamps to malfunction.

They had earlier expressed concern that the area could become a “deadly junction”, before the fatal accident occurred.

Also read: Off-duty SCDF officer dies in accident involving motorcycle & 2 vans at Punggol junction



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Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily News and Kwong Wah Daily.