MP Foo Cexiang asks Tiong Bahru residents to vote on colour scheme after purple flats cause unhappiness

Residents in Tiong Bahru will soon get to vote for what colours their HDB blocks should be, after backlash over a planned purple paint job caused works to come to a halt.

Plans to repaint 14 blocks along Boon Tiong Road ground to a halt after residents voiced frustration over the unexpected use of dark plum hues, which had already been applied to Block 9A.

Many said they were not consulted, and described the shade as gaudy and overwhelming.

In response to the growing discontent, newly elected Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Foo Cexiang stepped in, meeting with more than 200 residents and promising a more democratic solution.

“My team and I will take a bit of time over the next few days to refine the options. I seek your patience and understanding,” Mr Foo wrote in a Facebook post on 17 May, adding that a poll will be held, although the date has yet to be announced.

According to The Straits Times, residents will get to choose between the current purple scheme and a revised off-white and orange palette. More options might be added as feedback rolls in, but these are yet to be confirmed.

Mr Foo explained that the original purple concept was inspired by rows of bougainvillaea flowers lining Boon Tiong Road — planted as part of a 2015 community project — and was developed in consultation with architects and former MP Indranee Rajah.

While Block 2A has already been painted in lilac tones, Mr Foo clarified that the much-criticised dark purple on Block 9A was merely a mock-up and not indicative of the final design.

He acknowledged that there’s no formal process for selecting HDB block colours, and after consulting Ms Indranee, was advised to work closely with both residents and architects, making adjustments if needed.

Once residents have cast their votes and a final colour scheme is agreed upon, repainting will resume within a month.

