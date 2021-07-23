F&B, Gym Operators & Performing Arts Groups To Receive Up To 60% Wage Support During P2HA

Singapore’s return to Phase 2 Heightened Alert (P2HA) has affected many segments of the economy, especially those in the F&B, arts, and fitness industries.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has since promised to provide support for businesses and staff affected.

On Friday (23 Jul), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) laid out a series of support measures to help workers and businesses severely impacted by the P2HA measures.

The support package will amount to about $1.1 billion, which will fund the enhanced Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) providing up to 60% wage support for businesses in the hardest-hit sectors.

Up to 60% wage support for sectors worst hit by P2HA measures

In a press release on Friday (23 Jul), MOF shared that it will be extending support to those affected by the P2HA tightened measures.

JSS, a form of wage support to help employers retain workers, will be raised to 60% for businesses in 5 sectors:

Food & beverages

Gyms

Fitness studios

Performing arts organisations

Arts education cengres

Businesses from these sectors will receive the most support as they are reportedly required to suspend most, if not all, of their operations.

JSS will be enhanced to 40% for firms in other sectors that are affected, albeit not as severely as those above. These include:

Retail

Affected personal care services

Tourist attractions

Licensed hotels

Cruise

Regional ferry operators

MICE organisers

Travel agents

Museums

Art galleries

Cinema operators

Family Entertainment centres

The JSS rates throughout P2HA are a significant raise from the rates extended for the previous period, and similar to that during the earlier round of P2HA in May.

Source

$500 cash payout for stallholders in NEA centres

With dining-in suspended for a month, hawkers and other F&B establishments are likely to see a drop in their business.

To ease their woes, the Government will be distributing $500 to owners of cooked food and market stall in centres run by NEA or other operators appointed by the agency.

This is part of the new Market and Hawker Relief Fund which NEA will share more information on soon.

Taxi and PHV drivers to receive help during P2HA

Taxi and private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers are likely to be affected by the P2HA measures given the expected drop in footfall.

Source

To help these drivers, the Government will be providing an extra $10/day from 22 Jul to 31 Aug, and an additional $5/day in September.

This is on top of the amount drivers receive as part of the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund (CDRF).

Drivers receive $10/vehicle/day for 60 days from Jul 2021 and $5/vehicle/day for the subsequent 30 days under this scheme.

Up to $700 payout for those placed on involuntary no-pay leave

Affected workers will also receive special payouts as part of the Covid-19 Recovery Grant – Temporary scheme.

Those who are placed on involuntary no-pay leave will receive funds of up to $700.

On the other hand, those whose income has dropped by at least 50% for a month due to the restrictions will receive a payout of up to $500.

You can find out about the other forms of relief that are part of the support package here.

Grateful for the P2HA support measures

Singapore’s return to P2HA isn’t just a direct blow to our morale but also to our livelihoods.

We are grateful that the Government is providing help to those badly affected and hope they are sufficient to tide them through these tough times.

Hopefully, the tightened measures will prove effective so we can return to our normal lives soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted by MS News.