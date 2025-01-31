Woman’s walking stick gets stuck between MRT train doors, squeezes her way into carriage

Woman’s walking stick gets stuck between MRT doors at Gardens By the Bay station

A video recently surfaced on Reddit showing a woman squeezing her way onto a train at Gardens By the Bay MRT Station.

Before this, the woman had seemingly stopped the train door from closing by sticking her walking stick between the gap.

She then tried pulling her walking stick out which then got stuck between the train doors.

Men stop MRT door from closing on woman holding walking stick

The video also showed two men, one on each side of the door, trying to stop the doors from closing on the woman.

With the walking stick stuck between the doors, the man in the train carriage pried the door open.

He then held it open while the woman and another man on the station platform squeezed their way into the carriage.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for a statement on the incident.

Netizens outraged by video

Redditors did not approve of the woman’s actions.

This netizen pointed out that “some people just don’t want to wait”, as if something bad would happen if they missed the train.

Some also blamed the man who pried opened the door, claiming he was at fault too.

Meanwhile, others expressed their concerns over such acts potentially causing malfunctions.

Featured image adapted from fried_pudding on Reddit.