Wang Leehom Kneels Down On Stage During Taipei Concert, Thanks Fans For Their Support

Wang Leehom Kneels Down On Stage To Thank Fans’ Support

In a shocking move, Mandopop singer Wang Leehom knelt down on stage during a recent concert to thank his fans for their continued support.

He is currently on his ‘One: Leehom Wang’ world tour. The singer had scheduled two shows at the Taipei Arena, which was held on Saturday (9 Sep) and Sunday (10 Sep).

Wang pulled the emotional act during the first night, his first show in Taiwan since his bitter divorce from Lee Jinglei in 2021.

The 47-year-old also briefly addressed the scandal, admitting that he only realised what he had done after seeing the news coverage.

Wang Leehom kneels on stage with hands & head on the ground

On the first night, he got down on his knees towards the end of his performance, according to Taiwanese news outlet MNews.

He emotionally declared his gratitude for his fans and their continued support over the last few years.

“Thank you everyone for coming out tonight. This is a very, very big encouragement.”

Wang then continued kneeling, put his hands and head to the ground, and stayed there for about a minute.

He also promised everyone in attendance that he would start anew.

Notably, this was his first show in Taiwan since his messy divorce from Lee back in December 2021. It was also his first performance at the Taipei Arena in four years, per a separate report by The Straits Times.

Addresses divorce scandal, only realised what he had done after seeing the news

On top of that, Wang also briefly addressed the controversial separation at the concert on Saturday, reported MNews.

During a talk break, Wang said, “I know what happened recently. In fact, you all probably know more than I do about what happened.”

“What I had done, I only realised after I saw the news coverage myself.”

