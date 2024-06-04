Wanted man of 16 years in Thailand gets arrested after taunting police on social media

Wanted man of 16 years arrested by Thai police after taunting them on social media

A wanted Thai man, who has been on the run from police for 16 years, was arrested on 1 June.

Police found the man after he taunted them on social media, saying that no cop could catch him.

However, he was quickly found, caught, and then charged with attempted murder for stabbing another man in Phuket back in 2008.

Fugitive caught by police after taunting them

After 16 years on the run, police arrested 35-year-old Wuttichai after he taunted them on social media.

The man had made a post on Facebook saying cops were too incompetent to catch someone like him. ‘If there is any cop competent enough, I’m in Ta Khun,’ he said.

In the post, he added that he had successfully evaded police for a 2007 case in Phuket. However, according to police, that case actually occurred in 2008.

The man had evaded police by frequently moving and changing jobs. After 16 years, he was finally caught at a beverage shop in Chumphon in Southern Thailand.

Attempted murder in Phuket after a drunken argument

Police have charged the man with attempted murder and transferred him to Phuket, where the case originally took place.

According to Workpoint News, the man had stabbed another man at a local watering hole in Phuket.

The incident occurred on 10 June 2008 when Wuttichai began making a ruckus while drinking. Another patron approached him and they began an intense argument, which led to Wutthichai stabbing the man.

Wutthichai then fled the scene.

The victim made a police report and on 21 June 2008, a warrant was issued for Wuttichai’s arrest.

According to FM91, Wutthichai admitted to the stabbing during his arrest. ‘I did it in self-defence,’ he said.

