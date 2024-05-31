Monkey steals school girl’s phone in Thailand, police unit deployed to retrieve it

Monkey steals student’s phone in Thailand

On Thursday (30 May), a monkey stole a school girl’s phone in Lopburi, Thailand, prompting the police to deploy its monkey-suppression unit to retrieve the item.

The monkey was identified as “Fat” or “Fatty” by locals who know of it for its habit of stealing food.

Police managed to recover the phone, although it sustained some damage during the incident.

Police unit deployed to retrieve stolen phone

According to reports, Fatty broke into a minibus while the girl was on her way home with her friends.

After stealing the phone, it fled onto the roof of an abandoned shophouse.

The police’s monkey-suppression unit in Lopburi was deployed to retrieve the phone.

The police had to flash their weapons and use slingshots to threaten the monkey before it let go of the item, Khaosod English reported.

Apparently, the monkey was initially unafraid and had bared its teeth at them.

Damaged phone returned to student

The phone sustained some damage as the animal had bitten it. The screen, the back, and the cameras were broken.

Nonetheless, the owner was still thankful to get her phone back and even took photos with the taskforce who responded.

According to the students, it was not the first time that Fatty stole from them.

Police also said that the monkey is a known ringleader in the Wichayen Road area, stated a Ch7 report. Visitors in that area have been advised to be careful.

