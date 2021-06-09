24-Year-Old Warehouse Worker Slashes His Bosses, Kills 1 & Injures Another

When emotions run high, they can get the better of a person.

In Mar 2019, a 24-year-old warehouse worker, Yee Jing Man, slashed 2 of his bosses with a chopper after he was fired.

1 man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was seriously hurt.

On Wednesday (9 Jun), Yee was sentenced to 20 years’ jail.

Held grudges against bosses

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 24-year-old Malaysian had been working at the e-commerce company, Ji Ji, along Sungei Kadut Loop since Mar 2017.

The company was run by 3 directors — Mr Li, Mr Pan, and the late Mr Lin.

ST noted that the worker initially performed well on the job.

In 2018, Mr Lin gave him a red packet worth $999 and offered him a promotion. This would give Yee a salary increment of $500.

But Yee reportedly rejected it, not wanting the extra workload.

From Sep 2018, his performance fell and he was increasingly absent at work, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Yee also apparently held grudges against his bosses Mr Lin and Mr Li. He felt they scolded him unreasonably and spoke to him sarcastically.

From Feb 2019, he imagined killing his bosses with a chopper.

He even decided to take his own life if he were to kill them, not wanting to be a fugitive. Yee also didn’t want to constantly worry about money.

Searched online for ways to kill people

On 12 Feb 2019, Yee’s girlfriend, who worked in the same company, reportedly told him that Mr Lin wanted to fire him.

According to TODAY, he then purchased a chopper from a provision shop.

He brought it to the office but changed his mind about killing his boss.

Following that, Yee took the rest of the month off, under his bosses’ directions.

During this time, he allegedly searched online for ways to kill people easily as well as how to die quickly, reported CNA.

He returned to work on 1 Mar 2019 but stopped going 5 days later.

Warehouse worker slashed bosses after getting fired

On 11 Mar, Yee received a message from his girlfriend that was forwarded from Mr Pan, informing him that he no longer needed to go to work.

Fuelled by anger, he went to the office with the chopper and a knife in his bag.

According to ST, at about 12.55pm, he walked up behind Mr Li and slashed the latter’s head and neck.

He then swung the chopper at the back of Mr Lin’s neck several times, slashing his head, neck, right forearm, and right index finger.

Yee also threatened Mr Pan with the chopper, instructing him to eat a red packet he had given Yee earlier during Chinese New Year.

He barricaded the office with tables and chairs, pointing the chopper and knife at his colleagues, warning them not to call the police.

Following that, Yee stabbed his own stomach and slashed his wrists, saying he had no other way to go after being fired.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene later pronounced Mr Lin dead.

Sentenced to 20 years’ jail

To date, Mr Li still has significant scarring and attends physiotherapy due to his injuries.

Yee pleaded guilty to 1 count of culpable homicide for killing 29-year-old Mr Lin, and causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon for slashing 30-year-old Mr Li.

According to ST, 8 other charges were taken into consideration, including the criminal intimidation of Mr Pan.

The court took into consideration that Yee was suffering from major depressive disorder.

On Wednesday (9 Jun), he was sentenced to 20 years’ jail.

Violence is never the answer

This is an extremely unfortunate case that resulted in the loss of life.

It is also a somber reminder that violence is never the answer.

MS News extends our condolences to the family and friends of the late Mr Lin. We also wish the other 2 victims well and hope Yee will receive the help he needs.

If you or anyone you know suffers from mental illnesses, you can seek help from Singapore Association of Mental Health by contacting 1800 283 7019.

