Weather Will Be More Humid, Less Wet Compared With Sep

The last few days of Sep were nice and cool, with thundery showers on most days.

However, this is Singapore, so warmth and humidity is never far away.

Accordingly, the 1st half of Oct will be warmer, with less wet weather expected.

Source

The daily maximum temperature should go as high as 35°C.

Warm & humid even at night

In an advisory released on Friday (1 Oct), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) forecast the weather in the 1st half of Oct to be warm.

It’ll also be less wet compared with Sep.

These warm and humid conditions will be extended to a few nights as well.

Mass of dry air brings warmth

The dry and warm conditions will be mainly in the 1st few days of early Oct.

They will be caused by a mass of dry air moving over equatorial Southeast Asia, the MSS said.

It will come from the Indian Ocean, and move eastward towards Singapore.

Thundery showers still expected

This won’t mean that wet weather will go away totally – thundery showers are still expected on a few days in the 1st 2 weeks of Oct.

They will take place in the late morning and afternoon, as usual, and will be of short duration.

These storms will arise due to strong heating of land in the daytime.

Sumatra squalls making a comeback

In about the 2nd week, Sumatra squalls may develop over the Strait of Malacca, bringing widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore

This will happen on some days in the morning, up till the pre-dawn hours.

The Sumatra squalls will be triggered by a low-pressure system developing over the South China Sea, which could bring about a large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore.

Despite the showers, rainfall for Oct will still be below average, the MSS said.

Inter-monsoon period to start soon

The prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions are also expected to persist till the middle of Oct.

During this period, low-level winds will blow from the southeast or southwest.

However, as the inter-monsoon period starts in mid-Oct, these winds will weaken, becoming light and variable in direction.

Daily temperature to range from 24-34°C

As for the temperature, MSS predicts it will be “warm on most days”.

The daily temperature will range between 24-34°C, with the maximum from 33-34°C.

However, it could go up as high as 35°C, particularly on the few days when it’s dry and warm.

Source

In the night, the temperature could hover around 28°C, when prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south.

They’ll bring warm and humid air from the sea over the land.

Bring along your umbrella for rain & shine

While it was nice to enjoy cooling weather in Sep, we’ll alas have to endure warmer days and nights for the next fortnight.

However, if you’re heading out in the daytime, it’ll still be a good idea to bring an umbrella to protect yourself from the thundery showers, if not the harsh sunlight.

At night, you may also want to crank up the aircon if you have it, so the humidity won’t affect your sleep.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Eugenia Clara @ Unsplash.