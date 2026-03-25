‘Jewel waterfall recreation’: Water shoots out from top floors of Towner Road BTO

Strong jets of water seen gushing from upper floors of Towner Road BTO

Passers-by along Towner Road were surprised by an unusual sight of jets of water shooting out from an HDB Build-To-Order (BTO) block that is currently under construction.

Water spills out like ‘waterfall’ from Towner Road BTO

In a TikTok video uploaded by @drampage.67 on 23 March, three powerful streams of water can be seen bursting from the upper floors of Towner Residences.

The clip was captioned “Jewel waterfall recreation”, drawing comparisons to the iconic indoor waterfall at Jewel Changi Airport.

The text overlaid on the video further emphasised the comparison: “Jewel Changi waterfall creation”.

However, unlike the controlled and carefully designed waterfall at Jewel, this appeared to be an unintentional situation.

From the video, the water pressure appeared strong enough to send the streams arching outward before splashing onto the ground below.

Netizens see funny side of incident

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many netizens finding humour in the incident.

One joked that the town council was helping to cool the air for residents.

A commenter said in jest that it was probably a “leaking water test” for the covered linkways below.

Another netizen also asked jokingly if the police were looking into this incident.

OP initially thought it was a fire

In response to MS News queries, the Original Poster (OP), who requested to be anonymous, said they witnessed the incident last Friday (20 March).

They filmed the scene from their HDB flat located opposite the BTO.

“At first, it was my helper who saw the water gushing out from the BTO,” the OP recounted. “We thought it was a fire or something, because we’d never seen anything like that before.”

They added that they did not report the incident to HDB, as they believed it was likely a “wet riser test” being conducted.

Such tests are typically carried out in taller buildings, including those exceeding 25 storeys.

Also read: Water jet shoots 3 storeys high after underground pipe bursts during construction works in Hougang

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Featured image adapted from @drampage.67 on TikTok & Jewel Changi Airport. Right image for illustration purposes only.