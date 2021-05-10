Water Playgrounds & Recreational Facilities In Parks To Close Till 30 May

With a spike in Covid-19 community cases recently, more stringent safety measures are being put into effect to contain the outbreak.

From now till 30 May, water play areas in parks and the hot spring stations in Sembawang Hot Spring Park will be closed.

Authorities will also be clamping down on crowded areas in parks to minimise the risk of transmission.

List of water playgrounds in parks affected

In a notice last Saturday (8 May), the National Parks Board (NParks) said they would be closing water play areas, wading pools, and water recreational facilities till 30 May.

If you’re planning on bringing your kiddos down for playtime over the weekends, here are the affected play areas:

Water play area at Jacob Ballas Children’s Garden, Singapore Botanic Gardens

The Clusia Cove water playground at Jurong Lake Gardens

Wading pool at Fort Canning Park

Water play area at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

Wading pool and jet fountain at Coastal PlayGrove, East Coast Park

Hot spring stations at Sembawang Hot Spring Park

Avoid crowded parks & practice safe-distancing measures

In addition, NParks may close off certain park areas and beach sections if they get too crowded.

According to The Straits Times, when areas like shelters and carparks get too crowded, they will be closed to ensure visitors can observe safe distancing.

The affected areas will reopen when they are less crowded, said NParks.

All residents are advised to check the crowd levels at parks using NParks’ Safe Distance @ Parks portal before heading down.

Here are some general reminders on safe practices when visiting recreational destinations in Phase 2:

Wear a mask at all times unless you’re doing strenuous exercises, consuming food and beverages, or taking medication

Only gatherings of up to 5 are allowed

Keeping Singapore safe

After months of enjoying Phase 3, it may take a while to get used to tighter safety measures again. But, this is completely necessary to keep our country’s Covid-19 situation in check.

Although water play areas won’t be open this month, there are still tons of activities our little red dot has to offer.

Let’s think of our frontline workers who have been working tirelessly on end and adhere to the new protocols.

