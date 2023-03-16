Waterloo Street Temple To Resume Drawing Of Fortune Sticks On Weekends & Remove Afternoon Closure

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Waterloo Street Temple To Remove Afternoon Closure From 27 Mar

Throughout the pandemic, Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple maintained a 30-minute closure in the afternoon for cleaning and disinfecting purposes.

As society learns to live with Covid-19 now, the temple along Waterloo Street will do away with the afternoon closure from 27 Mar.

With the removal of the ‘afternoon break’, devotees may visit the temple any time throughout its opening hours from 7am to 6.30pm.

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple along Waterloo Street temple open from 7am to 6.30pm

According to Shin Min Daily News, Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple will remove the 30-minute afternoon closure from the following Monday (27 Mar).

Since reopening to the public in July 2021, the temple along Waterloo Street has set aside 30 minutes daily — between 12.30pm and 1pm for disinfection.

This will no longer be the case come 27 Mar as the temple will be open throughout its opening hours, from 7am to 6.30pm.

Devotees can draw fortune sticks from 1 Apr

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple will also resume the drawing of fortune sticks (求签) from 1 Apr, reports 8world News.

Devotees may do so on weekends at the following times:

7am to 11.30am

1pm to 5.30pm

However, the drawing of fortune sticks will be suspended on:

Public holidays

1st and 15th day of each Lunar Month

The Goddess of Mercy’s three birthdays

