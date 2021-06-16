Singapore’s Warmth Won’t Let Up For Rest Of Jun

Singapore’s been pretty warm lately, and with P2HA only recently progressing to P3HA, most of us have largely been stuck at home.

The upside is that beaches and parks have become a new reprieve to get some outside air, and this should continue for the rest of Jun.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Wednesday (16 Jun) that the current warm and humid conditions we’re all feeling should continue.

We might still see some showers, but they’ll be due to strong day-time heating of land areas.

All this means it should be another sweaty fortnight ahead of us.

Sweat weather for 2nd half of Jun

The Met Service forecasts more warm and humid weather for the 2nd fortnight of Jun.

This is due to prevailing southwest monsoon conditions over Singapore.

Daily temperatures should range between 25°C and 34°C, with some days reaching 35°C if there’s little to no rain.

Source

Wins from the southeast or south can also blow warm and humid air from the sea, so you better hope your fan or air-con is working well while you get your nightly rest.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected on some days in late morning and early afternoon due to strong day-time heating of land areas.

Sumatra squalls may bring about widespread thundery showers with gusty winds on 1 or 2 days. Not much, but we’ll take those.

9 days with temperatures soaring above 34°C in 1st half of Jun

This won’t be news, but the Met Service does confirm that the 1st half of Jun was in fact, warm.

Startlingly, there were 9 days where the temperature exceeded 34°C during this period.

Marina Barrage reached 35.5°C on 4 Jun.

Rainfall was also below average, but Choa Chu Kang saw much wetter conditions than the average at 138% above average.

Sentosa saw 61% below average rainfall, which perhaps beachgoers would’ve appreciated. We hope they had sunscreen though.

Strap up for another warm half of Jun

With most of our days spent at home, we’ll need to find ways to beat the heat. Don’t be too afraid to get some ice cream — you’ll probably want that.

For nature lovers, it’ll be sweaty days ahead as you explore what Singapore has to offer. But be sure to hydrate.

