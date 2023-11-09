S’pore Couple Sends Wedding Invites To Favourite Companies, Scoot & Gong Cha Reply With Gifts

Scoot & Gong Cha Send Gifts To Couple Who Invited Favourite Companies To Wedding

Most couples only send wedding invitations to their friends and family.

However, one couple in Singapore that tied the knot last month invited their favourite companies too — only to be surprised by actual gifts.

Heartwarmingly, companies like Gong Cha, Scoot, and Don Don Donki responded with wedding presents.

Even President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was invited as well, wrote a letter saying he couldn’t make it.

Couple send wedding invites to favourite companies

Weddings are a joyous occasion for any couple, as well as for those invited.

The couple behind the @gichizzle TikTok page decided to spread the joy even further by sending out a few extra invitations to their 12 Oct wedding.

They wrote a message on their invitation cards and mailed them to their favourite companies.

The bride, Gillian, told MS News that she mailed the invites around the second week of September 2023.

But why would she do something like that?

Truth be told, she explained that they previously saw a viral video of a woman inviting McDonald’s to her wedding and receiving a bouquet of McNuggets as a result.

As such, the couple decided to “try it for fun”.

However, they didn’t expect a reply from the various brands, saying they were “just random people”.

Nonetheless, they remained hopeful for some form of acknowledgement.

Companies respond with wedding gifts

The couple held their marriage ceremony at the Singapore Turf Club. And it turns out that several companies actually did surprise them with various gifts.

Naturally, the bubble tea lovers’ favourite companies included Koi, which waived their bulk order delivery fee as a present.

Another beverage chain, Gong Cha, took things a step up.

Their CEO wrote a letter congratulating them and enclosed a “small token of our appreciation”.

This “small token” turned out to be S$90 worth of gift vouchers, perfect for more bubble tea.

Airline company Scoot sent them a gift basket with teddy bears, stickers, and a card.

Ms Gillian said that her favourite response was the one from Don Don Donki.

They sent a gift box containing a hand-drawn card featuring a penguin couple — meant to represent them — in front of a Don Don Donki store.

Ms Gillian told MS News that they mentioned on the invitation card that she and her husband used to go to Don Don Donki stores for dates.

Don Don Donki also included several cute penguin plushies in the box.

President Tharman responds to invitation with letter

One particular invitee Ms Gillian didn’t expect to get a response from wasn’t a brand — it was President Tharman.

The President replied in a thoughtful letter, saying he couldn’t make it due to an “official commitment”.

Still, he made sure to wish them well and personally signed the note.

Ms Gillian called it a “nice surprise”.

She also confirmed that several companies ignored their invites, though no specifics were given.

In any case, the couple was over the moon and thanked the brands that did respond for helping to make their day.

It’s always nice to see companies going out of their way to show thoughtful little gestures like this.

MS News wishes Ms Gillian and her husband a happy marriage.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @gichizzle on TikTok.