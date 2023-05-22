S’pore Couple Invites McDonald’s To Wedding, Gets Chicken McNuggets & Sauce Tubs Bouquet

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

McDonald’s Singapore Sends Couple McNuggets Bouquet As Wedding Gift

Most of the time, couples invite people — not places — to their weddings.

However, one couple in Singapore recently decided to send a wedding invitation to a very special guest — McDonald’s.

They apparently sent invitations to places that hold significant meaning to them, and the fast food franchise was among them.

In return, McDonald’s Singapore sent the couple a one-of-a-kind wedding gift — a bouquet made out of Chicken McNuggets and sauce tubs.

The couple later took to TikTok and Instagram to share their unique experience.

Couple invites McDonald’s Singapore to wedding

The TikTok video shows them sending out the invitation.

It then cuts to the woman receiving the Chicken McNuggets bouquet from a delivery person at the door and gleefully showing it off.

“Sent @McDonald’s our wedding invitation card and looked what they surprised us with!!” they wrote in the caption.

Fast food restaurant is their go-to place

The pair went into more specifics in their Instagram post, which included a more comprehensive caption as well as a longer video detailing the process.

They shared that they chose to send an invite to McDonald’s as it has always been their go-to place for quick meals.

Although they were not expecting any reply, the team at McDonald’s actually reached out to them.

McDonald’s Singapore thanked the couple for the creative invite and their constant support.

They also linked the couple up with their social media representatives so they could arrange to send a token of appreciation.

Turns out, the special surprise was a huge bouquet made of individually wrapped Chicken McNuggets, barbecue sauce tubs, and curry sauce tubs.

Thanking the fast food giant for the unique gift, the couple said they had “a great time eating it” and declared that McDonald’s will forever be their “Happy Place”.

Kudos to McDonald’s Singapore for this sweet and very creative gesture.

We wish the couple a blissful marriage — with more McDonald’s dates to come.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.