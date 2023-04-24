McDonald’s S’pore Unveils BT21 Collection, Launching With Jjang! Jjang! Burgers On 27 Apr

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

McDonald’s Singapore & BT21 Join Forces To Present New Collection

Over the years, McDonald’s Singapore has shown their love for BTS through various collaborations. This time, it is in the form of the adorable BT21 characters.

ARMYs in Singapore can look forward to seeing the new BT21 collection at the fast food outlets starting from Thursday (27 Apr).

McDonald’s Singapore teased this cute collaboration through a series of social media posts.

The first few were uploaded on Sunday (23 Apr).

McDonald’s Singapore collaborates with BT21, a project by BTS & LINE FRIENDS

For those of you who might not know, BT21 is a special collaborative project between BTS and LINE FRIENDS.

Launched in 2017, BT21 consists of eight adorable characters, each created by a member of the K-Pop group.

Today, BT21 is closely linked to the band and its fans worldwide. However, the mass appeal of the colourful and vibrant designs has also allowed BT21 to be a merchandising powerhouse in its own right.

BT21 collection to be launched with Jjang! Jjang! burgers

Currently, McDonald’s Singapore has yet to announce specifics about the BT21 collection.

However, McDonald’s Korea released a new set of BT21 figurines in February, which were then available in McDonald’s Philippines earlier this month.

So, it could be possible that fans in Singapore will be able to get their hands on the figurines very soon.

In conjunction with the release of the BT21 collection, McDonald’s will also be relaunching its popular Jjang! Jjang! burgers on 27 Apr.

The fast food franchise rolled out a competition via an Instagram video for the promotion.

Followers can stand a chance to win a Jjang! Jjang! Meal Bundle in the BT21 packaging if they can spot the adorable characters and answer the questions in the video.

Participants are to write the answers in the comments by 11am on 28 Apr. McDonald’s Singapore will pick and announce three lucky winners in the comments section.

So, if you want to get your hands on some super cute packaging, why not try your luck?

