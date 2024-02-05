‘I Literally Could Cry, I Could Cry’: Welsh Content Creator Excitedly Ticks S’pore Off Bucket List

Content Creator Ieuan Jones Gushes Over Visiting Singapore & Ticking Bucket List

We’ve probably never seen someone as excited to visit Singapore as Welsh content creator Ieuan Jones. In a wholesome TikTok video, the 24-year-old said visiting Singapore meant he could tick an item off his bucket list.

His enthusiasm at seeing Marina Bay Sands as well as Gardens by the Bay left many Singaporeans feeling appreciative.

Welsh content creator ticks Singapore off his bucket list

In the video posted on 1 Feb, Mr Jones talked about how he was “sweating from every single hole in his (my) body”, but was excited to be in Singapore.

He said: “I’m about to do a bucket list thing, and I’ve literally wanted to do this for years, I can’t believe I’m here.”

@ieuanjoness enjoy a chaotic vlog completeing one of my BUCKET LIST THINGS ♬ original sound – Ieuan Jones

Mr Jones’ enthusiasm only grew as he entered Gardens by the Bay, grinning all the while.

“I literally could cry, I could cry,” he said.

People are going to think, ‘Are you okay’ but this has been on my bucket list on years, I cannot believe I’m here.

As he entered the Cloud Forest, Mr Jones had his mouth agape, admiring the beauty of the waterfall.

Even though he professed not to know most of what he was looking at, his excitement was infectious.

At one point, he joked that he had been lied to as a sign showed the queue to the lift, only for him to be climbing stairs later.

We can certainly relate to his reaction to having to climb stairs.

Singaporeans surprised by & thankful for enthusiasm

Many Singaporeans left comments on Mr Jones’ video, saying they’d never seen anyone as excited to be visiting their country.

Others thanked him for showing Singapore through the lens of a tourist and for being so enthusiastic.

Another comment also mentioned that Mr Jones’ video is a reminder that there are many things to be thankful for here.

Someone else chimed in about the sweltering heat in Singapore.

Content creator wants to return to Singapore, surprised at reception

Speaking to MS News, the 24-year-old shared that he had always wanted to visit Singapore since a young age.

“To live my dream was just amazing!” he gushed. “I had always wanted to see both [Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay] and I knew as soon as I had the chance to stay in Singapore I knew I had to do it!”

He also ended up only visiting these two places as he was short on time.

Initially, he didn’t think much about the number of views his views were getting, until he checked the video and realised it was blowing up mainly with a Singapore audience, which he was very happy with.

“The response I had back from people from Singapore was just amazing, there were so many positive messages about me enjoying their country!”

Mr Jones also shared his desire to return to Singapore someday as he was “gutted” not to have had the time to visit “everything”.

Given his enthusiasm during his short visit, we’re sure Singaporeans will welcome him back with open arms.

Featured image adapted from @ieuanjoness on TikTok.