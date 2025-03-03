Wendy’s lists S’pore-based job positions on LinkedIn, prompts questions on third comeback attempt

Wendy’s lists job openings in Singapore via LinkedIn, netizens hopeful of fast-food chain’s return

Could Wendy’s be gearing up for a third comeback in Singapore? The beloved American fast food chain recently posted Singapore-based job listings on LinkedIn, sparking speculation among netizens.

On 1 March, Wendy’s listed a “Senior Specialist – Construction (Singapore)” role on its LinkedIn page, drawing 28 applicants so far.

The position involves overseeing project management, cost optimization, and quality control to support Wendy’s “international expansion”.

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in construction management, architecture, or engineering, along with at least three years of F&B construction management experience.

Adding to the speculation, Wendy’s had also posted a “Head of Franchise Recruiting – APMEA” role two weeks prior, with 43 applicants.

This role focuses on expanding Wendy’s franchise operations in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa (APMEA).

Singapore-based job openings also listed in 2021

This isn’t the first time Wendy’s has teased Singaporeans with job listings.

In May 2021, the company advertised a “Franchise Operations Manager” role, fueling excitement about a potential relaunch. However, nothing came of it, and the position was quietly removed.

The US fast food chain first came into Singapore in the 1980s, with outlets in Far East Plaza and Parkway Parade.

While it left the market shortly after, the chain made a comeback in 2009, according to The Straits Times.

There were several outlets including Lau Pa Sat, Jurong East MRT station, NEX, Holland Village, and more.

Unfortunately, Wendy’s shut down all operations in Singapore in 2015, with its final outlet at NUS University Town closing on 30 April that year.

Netizens hope for a comeback

Wendy’s latest job postings have reignited hope among Singaporeans craving a taste of the fast food chain’s signature square burgers and Frosty desserts.

Netizens hope that the listing is meant to be a “positive indication”.

One netizen reminisced about Wendy’s affordable yet delicious food, while another called it their “favourite” fast food burger.

Some, however, were more skeptical, with one amusingly commenting: “What’s with their on-off relationship with us?”

While Wendy’s has yet to confirm any reopening plans, fans are keeping their fingers crossed that this time, the comeback is real.

MS News has reached out to Wendy’s for more information.

Featured image adapted from Inside Retail and The Wendy’s Company on LinkedIn.