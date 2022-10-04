We Found Out Why Scalps Get Itchy Despite Regular Shampooing, It’s Not Just About Products

Dandruff, Stress & Other Things That Could Cause An Itchy Scalp

When one is puzzled and trying to think hard about something, the term “scratching your head” is often used to describe the confusion.

But when someone is literally scratching their head because of an itch, then there might be an issue with their scalp.

If your scalp has been itchy even after practising a thorough hair care routine, you might want to get to the root of the problem.

To help you figure things out, we’ve gathered a few possible causes of dry and itchy scalps and reasons why regular shampooing might not be enough to reduce the irritation.

1. Dandruff & other skin conditions that cause an itchy scalp

The little white flakes that cover the top of your head and shoulders may make you too paiseh to wear your favourite black tops, but dandruff poses other problems too.

According to Healthline, dandruff is actually the most common cause of an itchy scalp. This happens when oil-secreting glands in the scalp become inflamed as a response to a number of factors, such as an overgrowth of yeast.

Other skin conditions that could be making your scalp itch are eczema and psoriasis, the latter of which is an autoimmune skin disease.

Thankfully, most of these conditions are easily remedied with the right medication and products, but those experiencing more persistent or serious symptoms should seek professional help.

With the right treatment, you will no longer need to worry about someone stopping mid-conversation to tell you to brush the ‘dust’ off your shirt.

2. Reactions to products & environment

While most hair products are meant to solve tress troubles and give you the mane of your dreams, some of them may end up causing or worsening problems instead.

Certain ingredients like sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) are common in shampoos but are known to be very drying on the scalp, Cosmopolitan notes. This might lead to redness and irritation, hence the itchiness.

Even if your extensive home salon collection isn’t the issue, the environment could be.

Weather that’s too hot or too cold could bring about really dry and itchy skin, so remember to take extra care of yourself and your hair when you’re in such harsh temperatures.

This includes eating foods that are rich in essential fatty acids, like salmon, and of course, keeping yourself hydrated. See, mum didn’t nag at us to drink lots of water for nothing.

3. Taking too much sugar & alcohol

While eating the right things can help get you the luscious locks you’ve always wanted, the wrong foods could bring about the opposite effect.

If you tend to order your BBT at the 120% sugar level, then we’ve got bad news for you: consuming too much sugar can lead to itchy skin, including the scalp.

This is because sugar encourages the production of androgen, a hormone that can shrink hair follicle sizes, causing dandruff, itching, and faster hair loss. Time to go for 50% sugar or less.

Another potential culprit behind itchiness is alcohol. Too much of it can reduce the body’s overall levels of zinc, a mineral that’s key to promoting healthy hair growth.

The bad news doesn’t end there. Spicy foods – yes, like your favourite mala tang – can trigger itchiness, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Generally speaking, if you feel like your scalp is itching after eating or drinking something, chances are that could be what set it off, so pay close attention and get ready to give it up – or at least cut down on it – if necessary.

4. High levels of stress

We’ve all heard of the detrimental effects stress can have on one’s physical health, and this apparently includes our scalp.

Experts explain that when cortisol – that’s the main stress hormone – levels go into overdrive, this can somehow impact the hair follicles and hair growth cycle, leading to an itchy, irritated scalp and possibly even hair loss.

Yup, that means that when you’re ripping your hair out over something at the office, your scalp’s feeling the pressure and reacting too. As if things weren’t already bad enough.

On the bright side, perhaps you could take an itchy scalp as a sign that it’s time to book that vacation, or at least an appointment at the spa.

Combat an itchy scalp & more at Beijing 101

While tackling hair problems on your own may seem more convenient, shampoos and lotions may not always be enough, which is why you’ll need professional help.

Beijing 101‘s Meridian Hair & Scalp Purify Treatment is one way to address your various concerns so that you can walk away with a healthier and fresher scalp.

Here’s a quick rundown of how the treatment works. First, a certified consultant will do a quick scan of your scalp to zoom in on your hair and scalp condition — and we mean really zoom in.

Now that they know what they’re dealing with, they can prescribe the most suitable treatment to target any mane woe, whether it’s an itchy scalp, dry hair, oily hair, dandruff, or hair loss.

The very relaxing process begins with the application of a cooling and soothing scalp mask that’s tailored to your needs. This is followed by a herbal hair wash, which nourishes the scalp and gives it a nice deep cleanse.

After that, the consultant will apply a special tonic with nourishing TCM ingredients such as ginseng, he shou wu, and lingzhi. This will help the hair follicles to absorb nutrients more easily.

Next comes their signature Meridian massage, which improves blood circulation and promotes hair growth by focusing on eight acupressure points on the scalp.

Sit in pure bliss as the consultant’s skilful hands slowly squeeze all your worries away — at least for those 10 minutes or so.

Traditional treatments then make way for modern technology as a helmet-like device, which uses low-level laser therapy to improve blood circulation, is placed on your head.

And finally, the consultant will do another scan, putting together a dramatic before-and-after comparison that demonstrates the effectiveness of the treatment.

If the massage didn’t boost your mood, seeing your cleaner and healthier-looking scalp definitely will.

Enjoy Beijing 101 hair & scalp treatment at just S$40

For those who are feeling a little budget-conscious but still want to pamper their tresses, Beijing 101 is offering the Meridian Hair & Scalp Purify Treatment for just S$40 to first-time customers aged 21 and above.

That’s just a fraction of the usual price of S$502. Additionally, you’ll get S$10 Lazada credits, taking more strain off your wallet.

The perks don’t end there — purchasing the S$40 deal gives you a chance to win a staycation at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa so you can pamper yourself with a relaxing five-star experience.

For more information and to sign up, visit the website here.

Everyone deserves a healthy, problem-free scalp

Whether you’re at work, on holiday, or simply chilling at home, an itchy scalp can be very frustrating and embarrassing to deal with.

Before you start pulling your hair out from the discomfort, book an appointment with folks who know how to tackle the issue head-on and get ready to walk around with your fabulous head held high.

It’s said that one’s hair is their crowning glory. Therefore, it only makes sense to treat such treasure with as much care as possible, and that usually starts with the scalp.

