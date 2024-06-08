Wheel of Fortune co-host Pat Sajak retires after hosting game show for over 40 years

Wheel of Fortune co-host Pat Sajak retires at 77 years old

When season 41 of Wheel of Fortune ended on Friday (7 June), the show also bid farewell to its trusty co-host Pat Sajak, who retires after over 40 years on the show.

It’s “an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes,” said Pat Sajak in a farewell video.

Ryan Seacrest, who previously hosted American Idol, will take over in his stead for season 42 in September this year.

Pat Sajak retires after co-hosting over 8,000 Wheel of Fortune episodes

On Friday, 77-year-old Pat Sajak bid farewell to Wheel of Fortune after hosting over 8,000 episodes.

He served as the host for the popular American game show since 1981, reported Los Angeles Times.

His send-off episode fitting began with a clip from his first appearance on the show, showcasing his quips that has become a staple on the show.

The show proceeded as normal, but a round was cut to allow time for the retiring game show host to give his final remarks.

He made a compromise for stealing a bit of the contestant’s time by spinning the iconic wheel, add an extra US$1,000 to whatever it landed on, and give that sum to each contestant.

Unable to resist being cheeky a final time, he said, “You know what, it’s not my money. Let’s give them all $5,000.”

Pat Sajak announced retirement in 2023

Pat Sajak announced his retirement last year just a few months before Wheel of Fortune’s 41st season began airing.

“It’s been a wonderful ride,” he said in the post on X in June 2023.

In his final remarks on Wheel of Fortune, he thanked the viewers and contestants.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

He also expressed that he’s thankful to have the opportunity to meet so many different contestants hailing from all walks of life from America. “I’ll miss the chance to meet more of them,” he added.

Mr. Sajak also received a warm farewell from his co-host Vanna White, who joined him in 1983.

In a video posted by Wheel of Fortune on Youtube, she spoke fondly of their time together, and thanked him for easing her into her role as co-host.

“You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am,” she said.

Ryan Seacrest, known for hosting multiple American TV shows including American Idol, will be joining Vanna White as co-host of Wheel of Fortune for season 42.

