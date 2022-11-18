76-Year-Old Wheelchair-Bound Man Molests Helper, She Was Asked To Massage Him

76-Year-Old Man In Wheelchair Molests Helper & Pleads Guilty, Will Be Sentenced Next Week

Many Singaporean families engage domestic helpers because they have elderly parents or young children who need help.

Sadly, some have taken advantage of their helpers by abusing them physically and even sexually.

A 76-year-old wheelchair-bound man has admitted to molesting his helper.

He did this when she was asked to massage him.

One of helper’s tasks was to massage elderly man

The unfortunate maid from Myanmar started work at her employer’s place on 4 May 2021, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 38-year-old’s main tasks were to clean the house, wash clothes and cook meals.

Additionally, she had to massage the elderly Chen Shiwen twice daily on his arms and feet.

She would do this in his room, and the man usually wore just shorts.

Wheelchair-bound man molests helper while getting a massage

In the afternoon of 2 Jun 2021, Chen lay on his bed and asked the helper to massage him.

However, when she was massaging his right arm, he grabbed her hand and tried to hold it against his chest.

She withdrew her hand, saying she didn’t want to touch his chest.

He then pointed towards her T-shirt, and asked her to “open”, but she refused.

The elderly man then grabbed her left breast, and she pushed him away.

Man molests helper again

On the evening of 19 Sep, the helper was sitting next to Chen’s bed, massaging his leg.

He turned around and touched her left thigh with his right hand.

At the time, she was wearing shorts.

When touched, the helper immediately shouted for Chen’s wife, causing him to let go.

Wheelchair-bound man pleads guilty

Chen appeared in court on Thursday (17 Nov) in a wheelchair.

He faced four counts of molestation and pleaded guilty to two of them.

The prosecutor said he’d betrayed the employer-helper relationship with his actions.

The elderly man had taken advantage of his helper’s poor language ability, resulting in her inability to report him, he added.

He will be sentenced next Tuesday (22 Nov).

Elderly man wheelchair-bound since 2020

In mitigation, Chen’s lawyer said his client had been wheelchair-bound since 2020 due to an illness, according to the Shin Min e-paper.

His wife had also suffered a stroke.

Their mobility issues necessitated the hiring of a helper to take care of them.

However, due to this incident, they’ve been barred from hiring any more helpers.

Chen was thus remorseful over his actions that had inconvenienced his wife. He also felt he’d let her down and recently attempted suicide.

As he’s turning 77 on Saturday (19 Nov), he doesn’t have much time left, so if he goes to jail he doesn’t know if he will survive till his release, the lawyer added.

Though the couple have children, they’re all busy with their own lives and the son who lives nearest to them has mental problems.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and MS News.