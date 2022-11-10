Taiwan Helper Breaks Down After Elderly Employer Passes Away, She Took Care Of Him For 13 Years

Taiwan Helper Breaks Down After Elderly Employer Passes Away From Cardiac Arrest

While initially brought together by a contractual agreement, domestic helpers and their employers can develop strong and genuine relationships over the years they spend together.

Such was the case for a helper who took care of an elderly man for 13 years.

When the elderly man passed away recently, the helper couldn’t help but break down in tears.

Seeing this heartbreaking scene, a doctor at the hospital penned a poignant Facebook post, paying tribute to the helper and the years she spent selflessly caring for her employer.

Foreign helper accompanies elderly employer to hospital

On 23 Oct, Yang Da Wei (transliterated from Chinese), a doctor in Taiwan, took to Facebook to share about a heartbreaking scene he witnessed.

According to him, an elderly man in his 90s was recently hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest. Accompanying the senior was a “foreign caregiver”.

With the helper’s assistance, the hospital was able to contact the elderly man’s family members.

After taking into account the man’s age, the family members expressed their desire to let him leave “without pain”, making it clear that “no first aid was required”.

Dr Yang noted that while the patient had been bedridden for a long period, he had a tidy and clean appearance. This was a sign that he had been “cared for very carefully”.

Helper arrived in Taiwan 13 years ago

After learning of the man’s passing, the helper “could not stop crying”.

Dr Yang observed that the helper did not weep in a hysterical manner. Rather, her cries were mellow and came across as “truly heartfelt sadness”.

Later, the helper told Dr Yang that she arrived in Taiwan some 13 years ago to take care of the deceased man’s wife.

After the wife’s passing, the helper continued to care for the man.

Dr Yang was touched after hearing the helper’s account and was extremely impressed by the helper’s loyalty, which transcended nationality and blood relationship.

Ending his post, the doctor said that while it’s not a guarantee that others will reciprocate the kindness that’s extended to them, he’s confident that the majority of people will indeed return the thoughtful gesture.

He added that his time working in the emergency department taught him that goodness comes in different forms. He also expressed his desire for everyone to be part of the cycle of goodness.

You can read Dr Yang’s post, which is written in Chinese, in full here.

