Commuter’s Wheelchair Gets Stuck In Botanic Gardens MRT Platform Gap, Passers-By Rush To Help

Commuter’s Wheelchair Gets Stuck In Botanic Gardens MRT Platform Gap

While Singapore’s public transport system is considered one of the best in the world, it can still present some inconveniences for those in wheelchairs.

On Monday (2 Jan), 25-year-old Sakil Khan took to TikTok to share a video of a commuter whose wheelchair got stuck in the platform gap at Botanic Gardens MRT.

Thankfully, countless passers-by quickly came forward to help free the wheelchair.

The video has since been viewed over 144,400 times, with many netizens praising the commuters for coming to the wheelchair user’s aid.

Passers-by rush to help after wheelchair gets stuck in MRT platform gap

In the video, the front wheels of the commuter’s wheelchair appeared to have gotten stuck in the platform gap.

After noticing the predicament, other train passengers immediately rushed forward to help. While some tried to lift the wheelchair up, others helped to hold the train doors open.

With the wheelchair tilted downwards, the commuter appeared to be frantically grabbing onto one of the other passengers for support.

As this was happening, a uniformed SMRT employee could be seen in the train carriage, speaking into the walkie-talkie.

In the original video Sakil shared with MS News, the passers-by could be heard in discussions as they worked together.

After a short while, they managed to lift the wheelchair up to safety, much to everyone’s relief.

Took place at Botanic Gardens MRT station

Speaking to MS News, Sakil, a construction worker, said that the incident took place at the Botanic Gardens MRT platform on Tuesday (2 Jan) at 4.44pm.

He was passing by at that time when he saw the wheelchair’s front wheels get stuck in the platform gap.

Other commuters tried to get the wheel out but to no avail.

Later, when the MRT doors started to close, more passers-by came to help push the doors open.

The wheelchair user was eventually freed after about three minutes.

Sakil said he shared the video on TikTok simply because he wanted to show others that if they come across such an incident, they too should offer their help.

Netizens praise the helpful passers-by

At the time of writing, Sakil’s TikTok video has garnered over 144,400 views.

Many were full of praise for all the passers-by that helped out the wheelchair user.

This netizen said that it was great to see so many people willing to help one another.

Some shared that they were touched by the video of people coming together to help the commuter.

MS News has also reached out to SMRT and will update this article accordingly.

Featured image courtesy of Sakil Khan.