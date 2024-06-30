Woman suffers liver damage after using whitening cream bought from Lucky Plaza

Woman suffers liver damage after using whitening cream

A woman in her 30s was hospitalised after using an underarm whitening cream she had brought from a Lucky Plaza retail shop.

According to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), she developed a severe rash and liver damage after using 88 Total White Underarm Cream.

The product was found to contain mercury, a toxic heavy metal banned in cosmetic products.

HSA has since seized all stocks of the cream from the Lucky Plaza shop.

Potentially life-threatening condition

The woman had purchased the cream, which claims to whiten and smoothen skin and reduce body odour, from a retail shop in Lucky Plaza.

After a month of using the cream, she developed a severe rash that affected most of her skin. She also sustained liver damage, showing symptoms such as raised liver enzymes and jaundice.

She was diagnosed with allergic contact dermatitis and drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) due to mercury exposure.

DRESS syndrome is a severe hypersensitivity reaction which can be life-threatening.

Whitening cream contains high level of mercury

HSA’s analysis revealed that the cream contained a high level of mercury, a toxic substance prohibited in cosmetic products.

It can cause skin irritation and, when absorbed through the skin, can lead to numbness, dizziness, and headaches. Long-term exposure poses serious health risks.

The cream also contained two other potent medicinal ingredients: betamethasone and salicylic acid.

Betamethasone is a strong steroid that requires medical supervision, while high amounts of salicylic acid can cause dry, irritated skin and rashes.

HSA seizes product from Lucky Plaza shop

HSA has seized stocks of 88 Total White Underarm Cream from the shop in Lucky Plaza.

It is also collaborating with e-commerce platforms to remove listings of the cream.

Sellers and suppliers are warned against selling the product. Anyone found selling or supplying it may face up to 2 years in jail and/or a fine of up to S$50,000.

The public can report information on the sale and supply of the product by calling 6866-3485 or emailing hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg.

