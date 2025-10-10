Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo coming to S’pore for Asia-Pacific premiere of Wicked at USS

Asia-Pacific premiere of Wicked at USS includes fan event in Resorts World Sentosa

Fans take note — pop superstar Ariana Grande and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo are coming to Singapore on 13 Nov.

The duo, along with other stars of Wicked: For Good, will be in Universal Studios Singapore (USS) for the Asia-Pacific premiere of the blockbuster musical.

Grande & Ervio announced Wicked premiere in USS

Announcing the news in an Instagram video on Saturday (11 Oct), Grande and Erivo told Singapore to be ready for “something magical”.

They said the Wicked: For Good premiere will be held at USS, adding:

We can’t wait to see you.

Wicked premiere in USS is 4th stop of 5-city tour

Resorts World Sentosa told MS News that it is proud to host the Asia-Pacific premiere of “the epic conclusion to the global cinematic phenomenon”.

Singapore is the fourth stop of the global premiere tour spanning five cities, it said.

Walking the yellow carpet at the event will not only be the two stars of the movie Grande and Erivo, but Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum and the movie’s director Jon M. Chu.

The stars will walk down the iconic Yellow Brick Road and into the heart of Oz at USS.

They will also take part in a handprint ceremony and the screening at Pantages Hollywood Theatre.

Fan event takes place before premiere

Fans who want to catch the stars in the flesh should note that an exclusive fan event will take place at Weave, RWS’s lifestyle and community space, before the premiere.

They should follow the USS Instagram account @universalstudiossingapore for updates.

Additionally, USS guests will also have a chance to catch the cast walk the yellow carpet by ordering the limited-quantity Universal Studios Singapore Premiere Day Special.

Priced at S$93 per adult and S$72 per child, it comes with USS food and beverage vouchers and retail vouchers.

More details can be found at the USS website.

A chance to be part of history

Last year, the first movie of Wicked earned more than US$750 million (S$973 million) worldwide and became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time.

It also secured 10 Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture.

Thus, the second movie is sure to be a big hit, so fans wouldn’t want to miss out on being part of the hottest ticket in town.

