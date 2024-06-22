Wife in Japan bans husband from McDonald’s after he eats there without her

Wife in Japan bans husband from McDonald’s because he ate there without her

A husband in Japan found himself in hot soup after secretly enjoying McDonald’s without his wife.

The latter dished out a severe punishment, telling him to admit to his ‘crime’ on X and banning him from eating at the fast-food establishment.

The husband eventually admitted to his transgression on Friday (21 June).

【拡散しないで】 妻に黙ってマクドナルドを食べたのがバレ

私に以下の罰が科されました ・この文章をそのまま投稿すること

・1いいねにつき1日マクドナルド禁止

・集計終了は6/22 18時まで いいねして夫を懲らしめてください pic.twitter.com/9TxsuIOSDi — 箒 (@houki_knck) June 21, 2024

“Post this text exactly as is,” read the post. “For every like, you will be banned from McDonald’s for one day.”

According to the post, the final count cuts off at 6pm on 22 June.

The post ends with the statement: “Please like and punish my husband”.

Husband pleads for netizens to take pity

Although the husband made the post as he promised her, he pleaded with netizens not to share the post.

The husband said he had been in love with the franchise since he was a student and had even worked at McDonald’s for a period.

He added that his wife loved the fast-food chain just as much, and conceded that it was his fault for secretly dining there without her.

Unfortunately for him, the plea seemingly fell on deaf ears as netizens rushed to ‘mete out’ the punishment.

Netizens suggest alternatives to circumvent ban

Although the couple agreed to stop counting at 6pm on 22 June, the post has since garnered over 192k likes, which translates to at least 500 years.

Needless to say, if the husband honours this punishment, he would never be eating at a McDonald’s again. Unless his wife takes pity on him and buys some for him.

Although netizens indirectly dished out the punishment, some also extended assistance.

One told him that there are always other fast-food chains like KFC or Lotteria. The husband, however, said he preferred McDonald’s.

When another netizen suggested Burger King, the husband quipped that perhaps it was time for a change.

Hopefully, his wife is as merciful as she is cunning.

