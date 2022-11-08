Man Dies After Wild Boar Attack In M’sia, 2 Others Injured Trying To Save Him

Man In Malaysia Passes Away After Sudden Wild Boar Attack

During encounters with wild animals, it’s advised that we refrain from aggravating them. However, in some situations, they may attack unprovoked.

Such was allegedly the case when a wild boar attacked a man while he was heading towards his plantation in Malaysia.

Although two other people tried to save him, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Friends try to save man from wild boar attack

According to Utusan Malaysia, the incident happened on Sunday (6 Nov) evening at a village in Perak.

Authorities believe that the victim was on the way to his plantation when the wild boar suddenly attacked him.

Two of his friends, aged 49 and 60, tried to help him but sustained injuries in the process.

2 people conveyed to hospital

Upon receiving a call for assistance at about 7.05pm, the Perak Fire and Rescue Department dispatched personnel to a village in the area, stated Oriental Daily.

After arriving at the scene, police officers reportedly shot and killed the wild boar.

Unfortunately, they were unable to save the victim, who was identified as 46-year-old Syaiful Anuar Abdul Wahab.

He apparently showed no signs of life and had multiple wounds on his body. Paramedics promptly pronounced him dead at the scene.

Mr Syaiful’s body was later handed over to the police for an autopsy. Meanwhile, the two other casualties received treatment from medical staff, under the instruction of the Malaysian Health Ministry (KKM), noted Harian Metro.

Condolences to the victim’s family

While Mr Syaiful’s passing is undeniably tragic, we salute the two men’s bravery in risking their own lives to save him.

We wish them a smooth recovery. As for the deceased’s family, MS News extends our sincere condolences to them.

