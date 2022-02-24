Wild Boar Allegedly Swims From Singapore To JB In Search For Greener Pastures

While we’ve seen our fair share of wild boar footage in Singapore, it’s not every day that we get to see them swimming.

On Thursday (24 Feb), however, Facebook page Beh Chia Lor shared a video that shows a wild boar allegedly swimming from Singapore towards Johor Bahru (JB).

While we can’t cross the Causeway without doing the necessary safety precautions just yet, wild boars appear to be exempted from the requirement.

Wild boar allegedly swims from S’pore to JB in viral footage

The 27-second footage shared on the Beh Chia Lor Facebook page shows a netizen enjoying a quiet boat ride until an animal was spotted from a distance.

Source

Not long after, the boat caught up with the mysterious animal. The close-up footage reveals a hairy wild boar, with its snout and ears poking above the water.

Source

Not affected by the boat’s presence, the wild boar continued swimming towards the other bank, seemingly without any sign of fatigue.

Source

Wild boars can swim

While most wild boar encounters in Singapore happen on land, it turns out the pigs are pretty adept swimmers too.

Besides being able to sprint at great speeds, wild boars can also swim long distances and venture across islands up to 7km apart.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

Netizens joked that they’re searching for greener pastures

While our ability to travel might be limited due to the pandemic, it appears VTL measures are not applicable to boars.

One netizen joked that the wild boar is swimming because it couldn’t cop a VTL ticket.

Source

Another Facebook user pointed out that it could be a decoy and that a hooman could secretly be holding on to the boar’s hoofs in the water.

Source

This netizen quipped that the boar might be keen on exploring forests in JB as there could be more food there.

Source

Hope wild boar can reach its destination

Though we’ll never know if the wild boar made it to the other side, we certainly hope it found the greener pastures it was seeking.

As for whether it was breaking any immigration rules, we guess we’ll leave that in the hands of the border authorities of both countries.

Is this the first time you’ve seen a wild boar swimming? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor on Facebook.